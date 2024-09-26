Actress Genevieve Nnaji looked adorable as she shared gorgeous pictures of herself attending a function recently

Her post gathered several reactions from her colleagues and fans who stated that she is a beautiful woman

Actor Stan Nze was not left out of the admiration as he hyped the Lion Heart film star and shared what he desires to do with her in the industry

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji had her colleagues and fans gushing over her after she posted pictures of herself having a good time in New York, United States.

Genevieve Nnaji requests to feature in an Igbo film with Genevieve Nnaji. Image credit: @stannze, @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

The role interpreter rocked a red dress with tiny hands. Her mild makeup and gorgeous long hair highlighted her beauty and made her be admired by many.

Genevieve, who clocked 45 years on May 3, 2024, looked youthful and wore a radiant smile as she bantered with other guests at an event that had the chairman of United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, in attendance.

Stan Nze shares wish for Genevieve Nnaji

Among the celebrities who commented on Genevieve's post was actor Stan Nze. He requested that he and the Lion Heart movie star collaborate to feature in an Igbo film.

Other fans and colleagues simply shared how much Genevieve looked dazzling and how they loved her.

See Genevieve Nnaji's post below:

Reactions to Genevieve Nnaji's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Genevieve Nnaji's post below:

@janemena:

"A lady in red or wine color. Abeg I no no. You sha fine too much."

@aku_hilary:

"President General Amongst the actors we salute you."

@ochendu_travel_collections:

"The only Celebrity with no controversy."

@evargreat__:

"Nollywood 001 has posted. Sound the drums."

@stannze:

"Make we just do Igbo film together - it’s all over."

@andrewsjuliet5:

"@stannze speak it into existence."

@chuuzus:

"We need a new movie directed by Genevieve Nnaji and starring Genevieve Nnaji."

@adaezeeluke:

"We are here to receive the gorgeousness. Ageless Queen."

Stan Nze and son thrill fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stan Nze and his little son looked adorable as they participated in the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge.

The challenge was inspired by the song of veteran musician Mike Ejeagha, which was rekindled by skit maker Brainjotter.

Several netizens jumped on the challenge, and Stan Nze and his son showed off their video online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng