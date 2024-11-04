Nigerian superstar Genevieve Nnaji made a new appearance on social media that had fans and netizens gushing helplessly

The movie diva made a video of herself walking in the hoods while showing off the colourful autumn leaves in the background

Genevieve, looking like her gorgeous self, donned a blue jeans hoodie with a dark sunshade in her recent clip

Nigerian movie legend Genevieve Nnaji, known for sporadic social media appearances, teased her fans with a new video of herself.

The actress, who currently lives abroad, was seen walking in the hood as she made a video of herself walking through a hood.

What made the clip striking was the autumn leaves that filled the background and the actor's gorgeous face filled with smiles.

Genevieve was seen wearing a sunshade and a blue jean hoodie as the sun rays shone on her face.

Watch the video below:

See what netizens are saying about Genevieve Nnaji

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nwadiuto19:

"Sis said let me check in real quick and disappear again. Thanks Queen! See you next year, same month, same time! Merry Christmas and Happy new year!"

osayomore_ighodaro:

"Legend we miss you please come back."

chima.daniels:

"THE GENEVIEVE NNAJI. I LOVE YOU NNE AND I'M UNASHAMED ABOUT IT."

amtherealangy:

"You are uploading in the midnight like Beyoncé Abi, go and ask her, we used to catch her too. Dey play! we Dey here Dey wait for you."

foet_kitchen:

"Pretty lady in Autumm."

chukuwukaima:

"We never sleep ooo we dey hereeeee. Such an incredible and intelligent woman. In my next life you will my mom."

uduakommiri1:

"NIGERIAN TIME: 6:13AM. FIRST POST I'M SEEING TODAY, A GODDESS OF AGELESS BEAUTY. TODAY'S GONNA BE BEAUTIFUL."

salamirotim:

"Make nothing happen to you for that bush o… e get why."

realkjk77:

"I don't know if I should call you an angel or an alien 😂.... You are too fine, too too fine. Nne imaka.. Asanwa."

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts hand and leg

The Nollywood star gave netizens something new to talk about following her appearance online after she was dragged.

Genevieve caused commotion online over her age and young, beautiful looks.

BBNaija star and comedian DeeOne dared the actress to show off her hands and legs to prove she wasn't getting old.

