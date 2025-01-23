Slim Case has responded to critics of his viral video of him with Grammy Award winner Burna Boy at a nightclub

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Slim Case went viral over how he greeted Burna Boy despite their age differences

Slim Case, while speaking in live video, explained the reason for his action, adding that he would do the same if he met Rema

Singer and hypeman Oluwafemi Oladapo, better known as Slimcase, has come for Nigerians criticising him prostrating to greet Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Slimcase was dragged online over his display when he linked up with 33-year-old Burna Boy at the popular Secret Palace nightclub in Lagos.

Slimcase said he prostrated to greet Burna Boy because of his achievements. Credit: iamslimcase/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Some netizens criticised the singer for prostrating to Burna Boy, who was younger than him.

Slimcase explains why he prostrated

Following the criticisms that trailed the video, Slimcase, in a new video, has responded to his critics.

He said he greeted Burna Boy with respect because the singer was far ahead of him in the music industry, irrespective of their age differences.

Slimcase stated that Burna Boy had bagged significant awards, including the prestigious Grammy Award winner, making him a big artiste in the music industry.

He also dismissed claims that he was 42, stating boldly in the video that he was 45 years old.

In a caption, the hypeman added that if Rema, who is 24 years old, wins a Grammy, he will also greet the Calm Down star the same way he greeted Burna Boy.

Slimcase wrote;

“This is the way I greet GRAMMYS as young as Rema is make e win Grammy I will greet him this way #slimcaseshow.”

Watch video as Slimcase replies to his critics

See another post Slimcase shared on his Instagram page as he replies critics below:

Reactions as Slimcase replies critics

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the singer's response after being dragged for prostrating to greet Burna Boy.

Folorunsho43732 said:

"Like how in won take Greet Burna, Na in choose how in go greet ODG, why all these 30 bingos day bark."

BIG ARMY wrote:

"It's the same reason why slimcase refused to grow in the industry...he needs to learn from rema."

Geltpower commented:

"Baba you no need judge you don win your case."

VacationDepart5 said:

"You Dey bow to greet person why use oil win Grammy."

@henryyyy__00717 wrote:

"Perfect explanation Whenever cannot understand this simple explanation, can never understand again . Lie lie."

IsaacGomba35458 reacted:

"I love ur sense of humor slimcase, give respect to whom respect is given. My boss in my office which is black is 57yrs while our HOD being the white man is jst 45yrs and we all respect the 45yrs white man because is our boss, age is jst a number. (Put call)."

Faithphilip996:

"E easy to win Grammy make their fav try ham too 13years e no fit get ham."

Slimcase tells son to emulate Wizkid

Legit.ng previously reported that Slimcase caused a buzz with a post about Wizkid on social media.

It is no news that Slimcase has always tried to be like Wizkid. He has publicly shared that he admires the Grammy-award-winner and his lifestyle.

In a post, Slimcase advised his son to emulate Wizkid, stressing that it had also helped him stay consistent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng