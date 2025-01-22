Nigerian music stars Slimcase and Burna Boy are trending on social media over their recent interaction

A video made the rounds showing the moment the 42-year-old musician greeted Burna Boy with a sign of respect reserved for elders

This display caused a heated debate on social media after the video went viral with netizens talking about their age

Nigerian singer Oluwafemi Oladapo aka Slimcase is trending online over the way he greeted his colleague, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online of Slimcase and Burna Boy’s meeting at the popular Secret Palace nightclub in Lagos.

Burna Boy was stepping out of the club when the 42-year-old Azaman crooner prostrated to greet him. The Grammy-winning musician responded by tapping Slimcase on his back in acknowledgement.

Reactions as Slimcase prostrates to Burna Boy

The video of Slimcase and Burna Boy’s recent interaction caused an uproar on social media after it went viral. Netizens were divided over how Slimcase greeted Burna considering the Grammy-winning musician is just 33 years old.

Some of them shared their thoughts online:

King__cnd_ said:

“Age na number na money be maturity they play 😂”

Sng_daddy said:

Everybody know what they are doing

kotoro_unruly said:

“Slimcase, Asake and ayo maff are the most humble artist in Nigeria 😍”

segun_livelife_0220_ said:

“The Paper Will Gives U Love, Power And Respect💯”

Callmemotolani wrote:

“Burna don Dey game for 13years now, nor be 2016 or so slimcase come out? Abi wetin una Dey yarn.”

ada_2cute wrote:

“Slimcase don’t form industry senior , he always appreciate great artists and that also keeps him in the limelight ❤️.”

zee_baron_ wrote:

“This slim case too Dy mumu.”

thugger_147 wrote:

“If you see who pass you, give am him respect,if you like no give am respect bc you sef get money, you go understand life the hard way ✅.”

psalmydgreat wrote:

“It’s not always about age but influence.”

mucluxury wrote:

“Make I con Dey suffer because of wetin strangers go talk ? May that stranger kpai 10 times.”

andykay01 wrote:

“Same people bashing him will prostrate for Rema.”

buchianoo wrote:

“Life is in stages while men are in sizes.”

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

“With that little gesture of respect, Burna fit run am 1 or 2 features! May stranger kpai 10times.”

themayorofcanada wrote:

“The same you go prostrate for Davido … wey you senior ….. you think age is everything.”

jimzsoundz wrote:

“Age no dey for the grind ooooo 😁.”

iammwellington wrote:

“Age is just a number!”

onyinye_joy3030 wrote:

“Respect is reciprocal Biko 🙂.”

okm_herbal wrote:

“Is it about the age or position in the industry. You fit be elder but your junior na boss, you no go greet am add "Sir"?”

ace_marshalll' wrote:

“Real men understand hierarchy. It’s not by age, kids.”

udezesamson wrote:

“You have to respect person at the top before you get to the top.”

tommie_xchange wrote:

“Na money be elder oo😂.”

ficent_mama wrote:

“He doesn’t know his value 😂😂😂😂.”

donreal_blogg wrote:

“Inferiority complex 💯.”

Slimcase tells son to emulate Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Slimcase, whose hit song 'Codeene Diet' once dominated the scene, sparked buzz on the internet with his post.

It is no news that the rapper has always tried to be like Wizkid. He has publicly shared that he admires the Grammy-award-winner and his lifestyle.

In a recent post, Slimcase advised his son to emulate Wizzy as it has helped him stay consistent as well.

