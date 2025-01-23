Nigerian media personality Noble Igwe has come hard for ladies who fail to do their frontal laces properly

The filmmaker took to his official social media page to express his utmost dissatisfaction with the quality of lace frontal installations

He shared that ladies should do better as it makes them look tacky and untidy, sparking reactions online

Noble Igwe has ruffled some feathers with his most recent post, where she spoke about ladies and frontals.

The father of two subtly jabbed at the quality of lace installations that he sees, as they make him uncomfortable and hurt his eyes.

He mentioned that the frontal instals do not last up to three days and that ladies should do better and take them off rather than keep rocking them in such bad shape, as it makes them look untidy and tacky.

Noble Igwe wrote:

"Once you leave the salon and take off the band, we all can see the lace. Once it's more than a day, we can see the lace lifting and the glue. Three days later, we can see the lace, the glue and your natural hair from the back. It does not matter how much you spent on it, it will always look tacky."

"I'm really sorry if my last post felt a bit personal, it's just because your hair attacks my eyes. I'm speaking for a lot of people and Iknow some of your friends wouldn't be honest with you. You look untidy with the lace showing, fake baby hair almost touching your brows and thick-curled side burns. Let us leave them with 2024

See his post below:

His post soon travelled around social media, evoking reactions from all angles, as netziens shared their thoughts.

Netizens react to Noble Igwe's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@slim_niikkie reacted:

"I’ve never glued any of my frontals except for the braids and it’s just the sides. The last time I tried it full,ooohh my front hairline 🤦🏻‍♀."

@nina_ivy_ said:

"Speaking facts and that’s on his receding hairline."

@t.a.m.a.r_marcus:

"Someone finally said it. I can’t be the only girl that is not a fan of frontals. The last time I said this someone told me it’s cos I can’t afford it and I just told her ok. I mean why argue with someone who is covering her empty head with tacky wigs 😂😂😂😂."

@kwekspretty commented:

"Well… spitting facts, this is why closure will still remain my fave😍."

@christs_bae said:

"But remove sentiments, did he lie 🤷‍♀️…. It’s only pretty on camera cos filter hides the edges."

@4sistazhair reacted:

"This is 2025, wigs should be glueless abeg . All that glue is not cute."

@pam_ayy:

"It is 2025,Men should try and stay away from women’s business."

Seyi Law threatens to beat Noble Igwe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Law appeared on Nedu's led podcast as he sent a message to Noble Igwe.

In a clip from the podcast, Seyi Law made a comment about beating the fashion designer. The video, which went viral, caught Noble Igwe's attention, who clapped back at the comedian.

