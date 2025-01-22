Lawyer Deji Adeyanju has dropped another update about Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, hours after his release from detention

Deji Adeyanju shared pictures of him with Speed Darlington at the Nnamdi Azikwe airport in Abuja

One of the pictures shared by the activist and lawyer showed Speed Darlington wearing a happy face

Controversial Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington, is set to leave Abuja hours after he regained his freedom.

Recall that Speed Darlington's legal counsel, Stan Alieke, on Tuesday, January 21, shared the exciting news about the singer's release from detention.

Alieke also shared a series of pictures of him with his Speed Darlington in his office after his release.

Deji Adeyanju drops update about Speed Darlington

The lawyer and activist, who was part of the singer's legal team that helped secure his release, shared pictures of himself and Speed Darlington at the Nnamdi Azikwe airport.

Adeyanju revealed he had just dropped the singer at the airport, hinting Speed Darlington was set to depart the Federal Capital Territory.

One of the pictures showed the singer smiling, having kept a casual facial expression in previous pictures shared after his release.

"Just dropped off Akpi at the airport," Adeyanju wrote in a caption of the pictures he shared via his X, formerly Twitter, handle.

See a screenshot of Deji Adeyanju's post as he drops Speed Darlington at the airport below:

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that a man shared what he observed about the lawyers who teamed up to secure Speed Darlington's release. The man charged Nigerians on the need to end tribalism in the country.

In related news, Okoye had earlier petitioned DIG Dasuki Galadanchi, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja, over his continued detention.

He filed a N300 million fundamental rights enforcement lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Reactions as Adeyanju drops Akpi at airport

Read some of the comments below:

buterrish_luba wrote:

"A touch OF ZAZU & PRETTY MIKE."

kish_vic said:

"He’s looking more healthy now than before abi I don over drink garri again."

lucy_q commented:

"Make em give us another banger oh !!! Another round zero survived."

sirgentutu said:

"EFCC dy give bed! DSS Dey give food I don survive ground zero what can you do to me next?"

onyinyechi-favour wrote:

"He looks well fed. Abi na vacation he go?"

King lascurst commented:

"So speed Darlington handsome like this? He should just maintain his current look."

dare.fasasi reacted:

"He discovered his beards make him look better in detention. Every disappointment is a blessing."

i.tobiloba said:

"He looks more handsome and well fed, Prison was good for him. He go soon set ring light."

rashidatu.urowumare wrote:

"You guys should advice him. If he likes he should set his ring light and start talking rubbish, he will go back in again."

Man shares what he noticed about Akpi

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a man said he noticed that Akpi looked better now than when he was taken into custody.

Charles added that Akpi appeared not to be done yet and would ferment more trouble, going by the look on his face in the photos.

"Am I the only that noticed that Akpi came out of prison looking better than he was when he was taken there?" he asked.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

