Pictures of Speed Darlington after his release from detention have generated a buzz online since hitting the internet, courtesy of his lawyer, Stan Alieke

Fans and lovers of Akpi's music took to social media to celebrate his freedom, and a man has given a hot take on the singer's release

The man shared an observation he made about Akpi and begged him to leave singer Burna Boy alone

A content creator, Charles Amadi, has begged Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi, to leave singer Burna Boy alone, following his release from detention.

Post-detention photos of Akpi have circulated on social media and thrilled his fans.

Charles said Speed Darlington looked better. Photo Credit: Charles Amadi, Instagram/@stanalieke

In a Facebook post, Charles said he noticed that Akpi looks better now than when he was taken into custody.

Charles added that Akpi appears not to be done yet and would ferment more trouble, going by the look on his face in the photos. Charles wrote:

"Am I the only that noticed that Akpi came out of prison looking better than he was when he was taken there?

"This Nig.ga has made up his mind for more trouble with the look on his face... Speed Darlington pls leave Burna Boy alone so you can reast Kwanu, we miss your skits."

Many Nigerians have continued to comment on Speed Darlington's release, with many noting he came out looking much better.

Speed Darlington's release thrills people

Jennifer Inuwa said:

"Burna boy really feed this man good food for prison.See how fine and fresh he looks now. It was hunger that was making him look for trouble."

Djdimoclassic Chimele Avajah said:

"Opuo opuo chubaya chubaya... Them need re arrest you again and send you back... You go still do another one... I trust you."

Juliegreat C Michael Oz said:

"If I go missing na you, if you go missing no be me.

"NEPA Ewerele oku itokrila bengerenden...

"Like this now Akpi no spend Christmas with us."

John Eziy said:

"If only he will learn to stay off troubles his life will be better.

"When u have a loose and unbridled tongue this is what u get."

Chiemela Ezumah said:

"All I see in akpi eyes is revenge and it will be massive...burna boy sit tight ur good days are over in akpi voice😆😁."

Hrm Ojeubi Jnr said:

"This presidor is cute with bears than his before looks 😂😂😂.

"Welcome back my presido Diddy struggle continues ✌️."

Oluwadamilola Justina Ahina said:

"He look more handsome now,

"What did they do to him in prison?"

Lucky Agbonghese said:

"He should learn from this ordeal and should refrain from doing anything that could damage the career of another person."

"He should be Wise."

Josy Joke said:

"E be like Say nah where bobrisky was kept that's where you're, you look more handsome this time anyway congratulations 🎊."

Man's observation about Speed Darlington's eyes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man in the United States had shared what he noticed about Speed Darlington's eyes.

The Nigerian-American man noted that Akpi looked healthier and handsome and attributed the change to three factors.

He urged Akpi to refrain from online activities, which led to his detention for two months. He hoped Akpi and Burna Boy get justice.

