Nigerian media personality Blessing CEO has reacted to rapper Speed Darlington’s release from jail

Hours after news of the rapper’s release made the rounds, the relationship blogger took to social media to advise him

Blessing CEO’s video message to Speed Darlington raised a series of reactions from social media users

Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has reacted to rapper Darlington Achakpo, aka Speed Darlington, ’s release from jail.

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Speed Darlington finally regained his freedom after many months away. He had been arrested following his issues with singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Hours after Speed Darlington’s release, Blessing CEO took to her official Instagram page to share a video message for the rapper.

Nigerians react as Blessing CEO advises Speed Darlington after his release from jail. Photos: @officialbblessingceo, @stanalieke

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the controversial relationship blogger went on her knees to beg Speedy not to further pursue his issue with Burna Boy. According to her, she knows he is stubborn and might want to drag things.

Speaking further, Blessing CEO said that if Akpi has true friends, they would tell him that he was actually the one who looked for Burna Boy’s trouble. She went on to say that while the rapper was away, all his fans moved on with their lives, and he suffered the consequences alone.

Blessing CEO said in part:

“We the Akpians are welcoming you back to freedom. I know you are stubborn, I am on my knees, Speed Darlington I am begging you, stay away from trouble please. One thing about fan base is they will push you to your doom but never suffer the consequences with you. You have gone and served for more than four months, everybody moved on o, they went on with their normal life. Please there’s nothing to fight, you are loved. You have your fan base because of your content, your music, your sarcasm, let it go please. There’s no wrong in saying sorry. Akpi I don’t know who is advising you but people who truly love you will tell you that you looked for Burna Boy’s wahala o. He was on his own, you started dragging him, you started calling him names, bringing out baby oil. He called you to order, you still came out again. Have you now seen that when trouble comes, it is our family, our loved ones, our mothers, brothers and sisters that go through this pain?”

See the full video:

Reactions as Blessing CEO advises Speed Darlington

Blessing CEO’s advice to Speed Darlington after his release from jail raised comments from some Nigerians:

Legit_emilysunday said:

“2025 the year of forgiveness❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Armstrongkennedy wrote:

“Who else noticed that since our Ble Ble found love, she has been giving good advice and looking more calm and prettier? Forget. This our Ble Ble fine joor.😍”

Thatzkolzey commented:

“U are a sister ❤️”

King_dubex said:

“Blessing I like u bc u get sense 🫣.”

Stillmiemie said:

“A word is enough for the wise 🙌”

Mhis__dollar said:

“Tor I kuku no know who dey advice am”

Ririrahana said:

“CEO for a reason 🙌no be Cho Cho.”

Qu3n_victoria wrote:

“Abeg Mk we beg akpi o cause e no dey hear word.”

Ucheajaero wrote:

“Blessing the Baddest, you too sabi ❤❤❤.”

Paul.togo said:

“Haha that guy will never hear you that is his brand 😂😂.”

Veepearl_skincare wrote:

“Mama why are you so fine 😮.”

Hairyjoe.official said:

“Well spoken 👏👏👏👏 na your, na your inner peace and intelligence that I love most.”

Chydukevsquare said:

“You have spoken well, and I concur.”

Iamspek_ said:

“IVD is really taking care of you see as you dey shine.”

Iam_blondie15 said:

“Same thing I said, the beards made him look cute, what us a man without beards.”

Dokitorsavagexclusive wrote:

“BlessingCEO talk true today....osawese 😂 🙌”

Johnbullofficial commented:

“U Dey wyne akpi my world 🌎 cos am sure he no gree 😂.”

Speed Darlington's lawyer issues warning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, in a social media post, issued warnings to netizens.

The legal practitioner revealed that people who get arrested during the festive period would most likely be in jail untill the new year.

Alieke’s post raised concerns about his client, Speed Darlington, who was re-arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng