Nigerian singer and songwriter Joeboy, whose real name is Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, made headlines after his story trended

Joeboy, while sitting as a guest on one of the popular podcasts, the singer revealed that he used to get sent back home due to his parent's disability to pay school fees

He shared more while linking it to the reason he started his own foundation, which has now generated an online buzz

Social media has been buzzing after Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, known as Joeboy, shared an emotional sorry online.

While on a podcast, the singer was opening up about the never-heard-before gist of how he used to get sent out of school as a child.

One could see the pain in the singer's eyes as he recounted the horrible experience as a young child, constantly getting embarrassed before his peers.

It's an emotional clip as Joeboy narrates a bitter childhood experience. Credit: @joeboyofficial

Source: Instagram

How Joeboy got embarrassed in class

He stated that there was one time when one of the school's staff came to call out the names of defaulters, and even before she could begin, his classmates had already chorused his name.

For him, that was the last straw; he went back home and told his parents he was never attending that school again. Relating this to the present day, Joeboy reflected on his past and revealed it was the birth of his foundation.

The singer wanted to help kids experiencing the same pay their school fees. His story has resonated with many social media users, who have shared mixed reactions online.

Watch the video here:

Joeboy's clip spurs reactions online

Read some reactions below:

@wunmi_izuagie:

"It's the inner child for me. May all the great desires of our inner child come to fruition in Jesus name."

@thee_blvckgod_:

"What the one dey say if you know your self better stand up and leave now 😂 na me be that."

@iamolaaaaaaaaaaa:

"I remembered our school bursar then will come and say all the eze gbese's should stand up meaning Kings of debtors😂😂."

@thee_blvckgod_:

"What the one dey say if you know your self better stand up and leave now 😂 na me be that."

@dekaweiedizzy:

"We we day proud even if we day owe o😂 we get sad don't get me wrong buh we nor day show am."

@ajobi.__:

"It's actually a very wrong thing to do. Announcing and embarrassing people that are owing."

@mrkultured:

"Madam Stella that year 😂."

@ao_dola:

"Pull yourself out oh."

@nasti.gram:

"Joeboy speaks so well."

@ao_dola:

"Pull yourself out oh😂😂."

Joeboy reveals defining moment

In a previous report by Legit.ng, talented, fast-rising singer Joeboy prophesied his career at the early stages and stated that any day he met with Afrobeats icon Wizkid was a sign that he would be great on his path.

While acknowledging Wizkid’s tremendous impact on the music industry as a young artist, he stated that the superstar changed the music business.

Joeboy insinuated that meeting Wizkid in 2018 propelled him to chase and build his career like never before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng