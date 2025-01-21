Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has got netizens talking after she shared a video from her recent outing with her husband, Ned Nwoko

The wealthy couple were seen together in their private jet as they heeded to their undisclosed destination

In the footage shared by the young talent, she was seen in a playful TikTok content as the senator chose to seriously mind his business

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels caught the attention of her fans on social media following a moment she shared with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The young star was seen in transit with her billionaire spouse as they both boarded their luxury private jet.

Regina sat at one end of the aircraft to create some TikTok videos, reminiscing an old Nollywood song, Passion of The Soul.

The politician sat on the opposite without giving in to his wife’s Shenanigans.

In a previous report, Regina Daniels took to her social media page, sharing sweet pictures with her 64-year-old billionaire husband.

The powerful and rich couple appeared to have been attending another political event, as they were both spotted taking cute pictures for the gram.

Regina had her fans gushing about her looks and lovely-dovey pictures with the man of her dreams. Her caption contained advice for her fans, telling them how to set their life goals and the type of people they should accommodate in their lives.

The movie star and her man, Senator, were also spotted among the important personalities that graced the inauguration ceremony of the new Ghanaian president.

On Tuesday, January 7, Dramani Mahama took the oath of office as Ghana’s new president. So many important personalities, including the Nollywood star and her husband, Senator Ned Nwokoe, witnessed the great moment.

Regina Daniels had earlier shared pictures online, showcasing her beauty and unique style. The mother-of-two shared one in a private jet and another where she held her hand and packed him on the cheek from the back.

One of the pictures caught them being lovey-dovey with each other and generated sweet reactions from social media users.

It will be recalled that Regina just returned from vacation with her sweet mother. She posted about her privileged life and how she should not have it any other way. Read more:

The mother of two who expressed guilt about leaving her two kids behind has confessed her love for money amid the fun she was having.

Regina Daniels' husband serves family

Legit.ng had reported that the actress and her family recently took time off work to relax and bond together.

In a post shared by Daniels and her husband, their family went for an outdoor lunch.

In one of the clips, the politician was the one serving Regina Daniels and the rest of the family when it was time to eat.

