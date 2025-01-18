Bethel Okechukwu, the alleged brother of celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, has shared what transpired between him and Burna Boy

The Last Last hitmaker had promised to give him $30k (N49m) after he said he needed support for his career

Bethel said that Burna Boy is a friendly person who advised him to relate well with Cubana Chiefpriest and how he should spend the huge sum

All has not been said about Bethel Okechukwu, the alleged brother of celebrity barman, who got $30k from singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged cousin shares how he spent Burna Boy's $30k. Image credit: @burnaboyogram, @luckyudu, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In an interview with content creator Lucky Udu, Bethel narrated how one of his customers from Alaba International Market called him that Burna Boy was looking for him and he posted it on his Instagram stories.

He said that in his entire life, he has not gotten up to N5m. Besides, he does a monthly contribution of N150k with 10 people. So, in a year, he gets N1.5m. According to him, the highest amount he has gotten from anyone was N250k and it was from his cousin, Isiaih Okechukwu, who is based in South Africa.

Burna Boy meets Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother

After Lucky Udu posted Bethel's phone number online, he said he got several calls before Burna Boy's personal assistant finally got him. He was sent an address where he met with Odogwu, as Burna Boy is fondly called.

Bethel said it was his friend Gideon who drove him to Burna Boy's place. He added that the Ye hitmaker held conversations with him as if they had known for a while. After the singer gave him the $30k, he asked him what he would do with his money.

He promised to get a shop at Alaba because he was managing a space in front of someone else's shop. Burna Boy was pleased with his idea and asked to snap a picture of his shop and send to him when he gets it. He also asked him to be of good behaviour with his cousin Cubana Chiefpriest.

The singer also asked him to narrate what transpired between them to Lucky Udu. Speaking about how much he would give to Lucky Udu for his work, he said he would donate N2m.

Watch Bethel and Udu's video below:

Reactions to Cubana-Chiefpriest's alleged brother speaks up

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged cousin speaks up below:

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"Burna Boy na the real money na water."

@asa_pounds:

"Cousin or brother? They don use Burna boy shine."

@iamkingdinero1:

"First man to reap where him no sow in 2025. God bless you Lucky the man really deh lucky."

donwilly01_:

"Baba don adjust! Now he’s Cousin brother."

@maduokenna:

"You will donate 2 million? That shows you no go know wetin to do with that money."

Cubana Ciefpriest's alleged cousin calls him out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of a young man claiming to be Burna Boy's family member based in Port Harcourt trended.

The young man berated Burna Boy for allegedly abandoning his family member to support Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother.

The young man also shared what Burna Boy told him when he asked him for financial assistance to start a business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng