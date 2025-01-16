Former reality star, Kiddwaya has showed interest in making one of the networking apps his own in a post on X

The young man also challenged other rich people to come together so that they can jointly purchase the app

Fans were amazed to see the new name and status he gave himself, as some of them taunted him

BBNaija All-Stars reality star and billionaire Terseer Waya, best known as Kiddwaya, has shared his new status in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The reality star wondered publicly why some billionaires cannot join forces and buy TikTok.

In his post, he categorised himself as a billionaire and said he and other people, who have the same status as himself, can do business together.

According to the former housemate, who was dragged by fans over his colleague, white people are not the only one who can buy the networking app.

The tweet of the reality star sparked massive reactions online. Many taunted him and asked if he truly belonged to the billionaire's club, as he claimed.

A few reminded him about his past post about giveaways.

Recall that this is not the first time that Kiddwaya will be bragging about his status, he once bragged about enjoying life with his rich father.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Kiddwaya's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post shared by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@gwaniforle:

"Most Nigerian investors lack the expertise and experience in advanced technology, which is critical for managing a platform like TikTok. As a technology-driven enterprise, TikTok requires innovative solutions and cutting-edge strategies to thrive. I think American investors, with."

@Junnynba1:

"Blud thinks he’s a billionaire."

@8Planets_:

"You so dull bro. TikTok is legal here. They either sell TikTok or get banned only in America."

@Quin_Sally__:

"I can't hear you. I'm in a noisy place."

@nugge:

"Elon didn’t need other billionaires to buy twitter you can go ahead and buy TikTok if you can."

@provii8:

"You have a point let’s create WhatsApp group we billionaires."

@SznIsrael:

"Bruh said can “we” lmfao, who make you billionaire."

@Uzanethegoat:

"You wey wan do ₦50k giveaway wan buy tiktok ke?"

@Sont_mano:

"See this Werey. U think say na 80m promise to Erica them Dey talk about Now go warm the cold Eba wey dey ur Versace microwave."

@Torver2:

"Kidd I'm working on a project similar to tiktok with improvised version...It will be bigger than tiktok. Can we talk business?"

Kiddwaya compares his colleagues

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiddwaya had compared to a season 9 housemate on the show, Chinne Nwafor.

According to some netizens, both of them look alike, and they paired their pictures for others to give their opinions.

The former reality star saw the post and shared what he thought about it, which got many laughing. They also checked the old pictures of the star and shared their take about it.

