Spyro, in another clip from a recent podcast, shared what his senior colleague Banky W told him about his career

The Who's Your Guy crooner in the viral video said Banky W told him how proclaiming Jesus Christ affected him in the music industry

Spyro's comment about the music industry and his alleged stance against proclaiming Christ has stirred up a topic among netizens

Afrobeats singer Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, has continued to cause a buzz with his recent appearance on a podcast.

In a recent clip, Spyro alleged that proclaiming Jesus Christ in public in the Nigerian music industry comes with challenges to individual careers.

Spyro makes bold claim about discrimination in the music industry. Credit: bankyw/spyro_official

Source: Instagram

The Who's Your Guy crooner, who recently exchanged words with music executive Paulo while speaking on the Echo Room podcast, shared what popular R&B star and actor turned pastor Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, told him.

According to Spyro in the viral video, Banky W revealed that his problems in the music industry began after he publicly proclaimed Christ.

Spyro, who also refers to himself as “Jesus Boy”, said proclaiming Christ has led people to deny him support in the music industry.

The singer revealed his biggest challenge is industry discrimination, stating that he has been faced with criticism since he launched the ‘Jesus Boy’ brand.

“Do you see these guys post me? Sometimes, I ask myself why because people who are not doing as well as I am, they post them. The answer is simple; once you come out and declare Christ publicly, you enter a war," he said while speaking about lack of support.

Speaking on what Banky W told him, Spyro said,

“It’s like the whole system is designed to pull you down. Banky W told me that his problem started in the industry the moment he proclaimed Christ. He told me to be sure that I am ready for this. He said when he was a ‘bad boy’, everything was going well but immediately he decided to do it in godly way, war started.”

Watch video as Spyro speaks about how proclaiming Christ affected Banky W's career:

See the extended video below:

In related news, Banky W made headlines after he announced that he, his wife, actress Adesua Etomi, and their son have relocated to the US.

Reactions trail Spyro's comment about music industry

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Spyro's comment, read them below:

Bartezz10:

"That’s not true!!! Banky W found it hard to adapt to time with his style of music and that is why he failed."

JacobAmeh6:

"What the dude said was right, But he doesn't have to take it personal, It's natural, A true Christian face this challenge almost every day of his/ her life. You cannot be in Christ and expect the world to treat you the same."

Oluwamayow20511:

"Okay. Yes he is right on the criticism the moment you’re a devoted Christian. But I can’t remembered him being dragged. Except he is just tryna put himself in “the conversation”."

berrymaduka:

"Christ say Him no know you sha."

Spyro vows to bring Ubi to book

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the singer shared his plan for Ubi Franklin after accusing the latter of scamming him.

He disclosed that he was ready to ensure that Ubi, who is also Davido's associate, was brought to book.

According to him, he was ready to 'pin' on Ubi Franklin's case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng