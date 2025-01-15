Veteran Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme has shared the heartbreaking story of how his house got burnt in the US

The actor took to his official social media page, where he shared a video of the touching incident

According to him, it happened 5 years ago, and it was one of the scariest incidents he has ever had to experience in his lifetime

Nigerians gathered to sympathize with veteran actor Chdi Mokeme as he shared the unfortunate incident he experienced a couple of years ago.

Chidi revealed that his house in the United States burned five years ago amid the ongoing Los Angeles Wildfires.

Fans react as Chidi Mokeme shares painful experience. Credit: @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

The actor revealed such trauma stays with you forever after coming in contact with fire in 'its full glory. He thanked firefighters for their relentless support and prayed for the safety of those still struggling.

Chidi wrote:

"OUR HOUSE GOT BURNT 🥵. Coming face to face with fire in its full glory is one of the scariest and most terrifying experiences anyone can ever have. The trauma stays with you forever. Exactly 5 years ago, on this day, at this exact time, what started like an ordinary day with bright sunshine and a beautiful weather, quickly became a nightmare. And the eventual loss of everything."

"The whole world is in agreement that fire is the most destructive force of nature. And that’s why most are afraid to die. The fear of hell. Even the Almighty God gives us a clue into this, by choosing, when angered, to use water to destroy the world, but he saved the FIRE for the END. Isn’t fire the main character in hell?"

"So I can only imagine how it must feel, what it must feel like, to be one of the victims of the devastating destruction currently occurring in Los Angeles. My heart goes out to everyone out there. Please say a prayer for them. May the souls of the departed rest in peace 🕊️😇.The ones who run towards the danger, and run into the scorching flames when everyone else is running in the opposite direction"

See his post below:

Chidi Mokeme's post spurs reactions

Read some reactions below:

@swagqueenvals:

"So sorry sir, may the Lord keep you and your family safe in this season. May the God of restoration restore back all that is lost a thousand times better. Please be safe out there. God is with you."

@joy_ifere:

"Oh dear 😢 Thank God they came on time 🙏."

@nony_monique:

"So sorry."

@joy_ifere:

"Oh dear 😢 Thank God they came on time 🙏."

@obeybee__:

"May God keep you and your family protected❤️."

@donself5_j_o:

"Thank God for ur life Boss."

@chinyereugo77:

"Wow😮. Very scary."

@aniuzor:

"Thank God for life 🙏."

@leoinusah:

"Love and hugs ❤️😢."

Chidi Mokeme Refreshes Memories

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, famous Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme posted a clip from the classic TV show Gulder Ultimate Search.

As the programme’s charismatic TV host for several years, many nationwide loved and admired Chidi.

In a social media post, the movie star shared one of the intense moments from the old show, sparking excitement and wistful memories among his followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng