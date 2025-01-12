Nearly 35,000 homes and businesses in Los Angeles are without electricity as wildfires and extreme weather conditions continue to wreak havoc

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire remain largely uncontained, with firefighters working tirelessly to prevent further spread

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Southern California, with strong winds expected to exacerbate the fire threat

Nearly 35,000 homes and businesses in Los Angeles are currently without electricity due to ongoing wildfires and extreme weather conditions.

According to Poweroutage.us, Southern California Edison and the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP) are working to restore power to affected customers.

16 Deaths Recorded, 35,0000 People Without Electricity After Deadly Wildfire, Location Announced

Source: Getty Images

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, two of the largest wildfires in Los Angeles, remain uncontained, with the Palisades Fire at 11% containment and the Eaton Fire at 15% containment. The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, two of the largest wildfires in Los Angeles, remain uncontained, with the Palisades Fire at 11% containment and the Eaton Fire at 15% containment.

Meanwhile, the smaller Kenneth Fire is now 80% contained, and the Hurst Fire is at 76% containment.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of Southern California until Wednesday, with strong gusty northeast winds up to 45 mph forecasted.

The National Weather Service warns that these conditions could lead to extreme fire behavior and rapid fire spread.

Firefighters have managed to halt the expansion of the Palisades Fire's northern footprint, thanks to cooler Pacific winds that provided temporary relief.

However, evacuation warnings remain in place for areas including Mandeville Canyon and parts of Bel Air.

Residents are urged to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and follow local authorities' instructions to ensure safety during this critical period.

Wildfire in US

Wildfires have been a part of the United States' natural landscape for centuries, often sparked by lightning strikes or human activity.

Over the years, wildfires have become more frequent and intense, exacerbated by climate change and prolonged droughts.

Notable historical wildfires include the Peshtigo Fire of 1871, which remains the deadliest in U.S. history, and the Dixie Fire of 2021, one of the largest in California's history

California in US

California is a state located on the west coast of the United States, known for its diverse landscapes, vibrant cities, and economic influence.

It is the most populous state in the U.S., with major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Sacramento (the state capital).

California is renowned for its entertainment industry (Hollywood), tech hub (Silicon Valley), and natural attractions such as Yosemite National Park, the Sierra Nevada mountains, and its beautiful Pacific coastline.

The state is also a leader in agricultural production, innovation, and environmental policies.

Deaths Recorded Amid Heavy Gunshots in Imo

Legit.ng reported that amid lingering insecurity, police operatives in Imo state have killed three gunmen. Legit.ng learnt that the attackers were trying to burn down Umuaka police station in Njaba local government area (LGA) on Sunday night, September 15.

Confirming the incident, Henry Okoye, the spokesperson of the police in Imo state, disclosed that the tactical team of the command repelled the attack.

According to the police official, efforts are ongoing to capture fleeing gunmen who he said sustained various degrees of injuries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng