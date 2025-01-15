Several details about Salome Adaidu, the lady allegedly murdered by a gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, has continued to emerge

In an interview, the uncle of the deceased, Samson Adaju Adaidu, noted that the family is seeking justice for his niece's death

He also shared what he saw in Timileyin's room and how he operates, and he commended the police for their efforts in the case

Samson Adaidu, the uncle of a lady Salome Adaidu, who was allegedly murdered by a gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, has reacted to the sad incident.

He spoke to Channels Television in an interview and revealed that he heard about Salome's death from the police. Speaking on what he desires from the case, he said that he wanted justice to prevail.

He noted that Timileyin Ajayi allegedly destroyed his niece and cut her body into more than 50 pieces and kept them in polythene bags. He added that Timileyin wanted to allegedly use Salome's body parts for consumption.

Salome Adaidu's uncle speaks up

Mr Adaidu likened Timileyin Ajayi's alleged crime to how the Fulani's butcher cows. He also said that when he went to the gospel singer's room, he got to know that it was not his first time of committing such an alleged crime. He added that Timileyin is a professional in what he does.

Salome Adaidu's uncle revealed that in Timileyin's room, there are big matchets he uses to allegedly cut his victims and has a bowl where he keeps them. Besides, he washes the body parts carefully. Therefore, with the evidence he saw in Timileyin's room, Salome is not the first person that he has destroyed.

In addition, he claimed that Timileyin is a known fraudster who has deceived many churches and ran away with their money. According to Salome Adaidu's uncle, her suspected murderer has duped many people and committed a lot of crimes before he landed himself in the business of allegedly killing people. He also suspected that Timileyin is a human parts trafficker.

Salome's uncle further thanked the police in Karu, Nasarawa state for doing a good job without seeking any benefit from the family of the deceased.

Watch the interview in the link.

Reactions as Salome's uncle speaks up

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions Salome Adaidu's uncle speaks up below:

@badoolee___:

"That guy is selling body."

@happyjuli2:

"Salome Spirit dragged him out. There are some certain people spirits you don't mess with."

@elvira.christy.7:

"Jungle justice should be the best for him Ah swear cus I mean while is he relaxing on a chair?"

@nellynells__:

"It’s evident that he has been doing this, the way he diced her, that’s not an amateur job."

@ujumeluu:

"Heartbreaking. I don’t know her but I have continued weeping for her!!! God have mercy."

@poshest_hope:

"Omo!! I just pray justice is really served. I pray he doesn’t have backings of higher authorities cos he doesn’t seem remorseful at all. How dare you take a life you didn’t create?"

Salome Adaidu's family exposes Timileyin Ajayi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that family and friends of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, who was allegedly killed by a gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, have opened up on what actually transpired between them.

According to viral reports, Salome was Timileyin's girlfriend, but her family has said that it was not true.

They disclosed that Salome Adaidu entered the wrong Keke and was kidnapped by Timileyin, who later murdered her.

Note: We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

