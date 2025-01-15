Tiwa Savage ruffled some feathers online after she reacted to the huge concern from fans about a video of her

The singer had earlier trended after a video of her swimming with wild aquatic animals raised concerns online swimming with sharks

In response, they stated that the sharks were not the ones to be scared of while revealing more information, leaving fans confused

Tiwa Savage ignited an online buzz following a recent post she made via the official social media page.

The actress made headlines hours ago when a video of her swimming with sharks surfaced on social media. Many of her fans expressed concern over her safety, highlighting the dangerous nature of the wild aquatic animal.

Tiwa Savage reacts to comments about her swimming with sharks. Credit: @tiwasavage Tiwa Savage throws shade at her colleagues.

In reaction to the numerous shows of love, the award-winning Afrobeats crooner stated that people should be worried about sharks, as there are more dangerous people in the Nigerian music industry.

Tiwa's post reads:

"Everyone worried about me swimming with sharks but ones in the music industry are way more fuc*ing dangerous"

See the post below:

Tiwa Savage reacts to comments about her swimming with sharks. Credit: @tiwasavage

Her post did not sit well with some online users, who rebuked her and asked her to leave the industry. Some pointed out that she had no right to speak ill of the industry and that she had failed to elevate any of her junior colleagues.

How fans reacted to Tiwa Savage's post

Read some reactions to Tiwa Savage's comment about her colleagues below:

@sirr_dq:

"Coming from someone who haven’t grow any artist in the country.. women supporting women my foot."

@itsh_bwell:

"The have used it."

@gideon_ggg:

"Lol once Dem no hear their gbedu again dem go start dey fight imaginary enemy."

@bello234owner:

"We don hear. 2025 no more sympathy support. If you can’t tell us every details of the situation then don’t start at all."

@bvan_1111:

"She as a female Succeful artist how many girls has she helped to succeed like her?"

@opeyemi424203:

"Then leave the industry 😂😂."

@ajebo_234:

"Madam everybody get problem face ur own."

@mo.nday501:

"Your headache mama."

@heisfreedom4:

"Once u don make money motivational quote go full body."

@iyanuoluwabm1:

"We no deny … my own sha be say make shark no bite that ur yansh cus na wetin I Dey crush on u bday."

@mkhalid_2:"

"Nobody send your papa waiting concern me if you swim with shark. You can swim with crocodiles if you want."

@oluwa_sharonn:

"That one na u and ur son problem. If shark swallow u. Rest in fishies."

@veli_corleone:

"I knew this kinda write-up was gonna pop up! Nigerians are predictable."

@cubana__1:

"We no care if the shark want make dem eat you na you sabi."

