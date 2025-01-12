A video of a man taunting Cubana Chiefpriest over his failure to secure Speed Darlington, aka Akpi's release from detention, is trending on social media

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the celebrity barman, during his heated exchange with Burna Boy,, had vowed to assist Speed Darlington regain his freedom

Cubana Chiefpriest's response to the man in the viral video has left many Nigerians, especially Burna Boy's fans talking

Celebrity barman and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, was recently taunted at a burial ceremony in Anambra state over his inability to secure the release singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington.

Recall that Chiefpriest had promised to help Speed Darlington, who has been behind bars, regain his freedom.

Between Cubana Chiefpriest and a man who asked about Speed Darlington's release. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/speeddarlington

Source: Instagram

The celebrity barman had made the promise in a clap back at Burna Boy after the singer offered assistance to the former's alleged brother and baby mama.

Speed Darlington remains behind bars

Recall that Speed Darlington was arrested for the second time over his comment about Burna Boy.

As of the time of this report, the controversial singer is yet to regain his freedom.

Man taunts Chiefpriest

A clip showed the moment one of the funeral attendees who saw the Cubana Chiefpriest at the lavish burial ceremony of Uzoezie Oragwa, a well-known Nigerian entrepreneur, aka Zenco's mum's burial, questioned him for failing to release Akpi.

In a clip, another voice in the background could be heard laughing while claiming Chiefpriest was working on it.

The celebrity barman wasted no time as he was seen leaving the spot after being questioned.

Watch video as man questions Cubana Chiefpriest about Speed Darlington:

Reactions as man taunts Chiefpriest

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

AGINAS:

"To release no be tweeter noise. Wey Burna go drop one e go drop too. Na Burna I blame for engaging someone way below his status in a media gbas gbos. NJ."

Bartezz10:

"Wetin you want make he talk? Akpi na Scapegoat for Burna Boy."

Farah Khan:

"Speed Darlington still waiting while Chief Priest stays silent. Actions speak louder than words."

hania51214:

"Looks like Cubana Chief Priest is dodging accountability this time. Promises shouldn’t be made if they can’t be kept."

JohnsonSim76167:

"If apki did not come out this week,aswear burnaboy should kiss goodbye from anymore hit song again,we will tire him."

Pujanatouch_g:

"Na today nyash dey back. The man don reason am say e money go waste. No be say e can't do it. Whst if e help den release Akpi then akpi come do another 1 again. Then ,na who go release am? Cabana chief priest don think am, e no worth am. Akpi think say 9ja na America."

Chiefpriest gifts friend 47 cows

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chiefpriest gifted his friend 47 cows for his late mother's burial.

He posted a video of his friend and others inspecting a new building before they ended up by the truck containing the 47 cows.

"Cows wey b say all friends bring..him personalize am," a netizen said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng