Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a fun video of him and his wife Angel taking their sons to school as another session commenced

The viral video also included a clip showing the celebrity barman and his family on board a private jet

Cubana Chiefpriest's new video of his family has, however, triggered reactions as it comes amid Burna Boy's support for his alleged baby mama

Nigerian socialite and celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chiefpriest, recently shared a fun video of him and his family.

Cubana Chiefpriest, who made headlines following his presence at a burial in Anambra, where a man publicly confronted him on why he had yet to secure Speed Darlington, aka Akpi's release, was seen in the company of his wife Angel and their sons.

Cubana Chiefpriest and wife take their kids back to school. Credit: cubanachiefpriest.

The socialite revealed he and his wife were taking their children back to school as a new session commenced.

A clip showed the moment Cubana Chiefpriest was seen with his sons as they approached a private jet, followed closely by his wife.

Another clip showed the family on board the private jet as they had some family time before disembarking.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote in a caption:

"And The Holiday Is Over, Thank You Owerri, Boys Need To Get Back To School. BRB."

Watch video of Cubana Chiefpriest and his family below:

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as some netizens criticised the socialite for abandoning his alleged Kenyan baby mama.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama Helen made headlines in Nigeria after music star Burna Boy expressed his willingness to help her amid his social media fight with the socialite.

Music star Davido reacted to his bestie's video with a love emoji.

Read some of the comments below:

custeee:

"When you touch down Kenya the family will be complete."

richiewilson001:

"Everything no be Camara na y dangote no dey internet."

zaa_oracle:

"Cp for a reason ! Money na water 💦 mentor way get doings ! This year I most sit with you even for just 10 minutes make my life for change."

therayztv:

"Luxury Lifestyle 💸 Family above all."

c.okibe:

"Kissing your son on the mouth at his age?"

favv.y122:

"That one wey dey Kenya na your lookalike all these ones look like MR IBU."

okekecynthia_:

"That our Kenya babymama no go fit sleep today chaiii, she jam agbako Untop lucrative business wey everybody Dey do."

duwen_udeh:

"Abeg go carry your pikin weh you abandoned for Kenya. Him also need fatherly love too. You are not complete without that child, stop running away from yourself. You can’t be flexing in private jet with your other kids while your son in Kenya is sleeping on the street of Nairobi. If dat pikin cry God go hear him voice."

Why Chiefpriest gifted friend 47 cows

In other news via Legit.ng, the socialite gave his friend 47 cows for his late mother's burial.

Chiefpriest shared a video of his friend and some colleagues inspecting a new building before they ended up by the truck containing the cows.

Throwing shades at Chiefpriest, a netizen said, "Cows wey b say all friends bring..him personalize am."

