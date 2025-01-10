Nigerian actress Judy Austin has shared her thoughts about Blessing CEO and IVD’s newly publicised love

Shortly after the news of their relationship trended, Judy Austin took to Blessing CEO’s page to react

Judy Austin’s reaction to Blessing CEO and IVD’s love was met with mixed feelings from some social media users

Controversial Nollywood actress Judy Austin has expressed her feelings about Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO and businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD’s relationship.

Recall that on New Year’s Day, Blessing CEO and IVD made their relationship public for the first time and followed up by sharing a series of loved-up snaps of themselves on social media.

Just recently, Blessing CEO posted a video of herself dancing to the trending ‘Joy Is Coming’ song with IVD and Judy Austin was spotted in the comment section of the clip.

The actress, who is Yul Edochie’s second wife, expressed her support for the couple. Judy Austin told Blessing CEO to enjoy with her partner.

In her words:

“Enjoy my dear❤️.”

See a screenshot of Judy Austin’s comment below:

Reactions as Judy Austin reacts to Blessing CEO and IVD’s love

Judy Austin’s reaction to Blessing CEO and IVD’s relationship did not go unnoticed by many netizens. Several of them took to either tackling Yul Edochie’s wife or showing her some form of love and support.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

shewnn_naf:

“@judyaustin1 rest akuna panya your love wey ignored you on your birthday🤣🤣dey form by force friendship.”

official_abimbola26:

“@judyaustin1 ewuuuu.”

prettidazy:

“@judyaustin1 my Queen..God gat you ijeleeeeeeeeeeee.”

Natasha_hanson:

“@judyaustin1 I know say you must comment. But Una two case is not the same. She met a single guy.”

megalove_eve:

“Enjoy what Judy? Mxm.”

ikphemijennifer:

“@judyaustin1 u wan collect IVD Akuya hausa 😂.”

Nikky_nk47:

“@judyaustin1 come snatchh this one too.”

nmastrong:

“@judyaustin1 why u no go comment asabawood refreshment.”

millicent_okaba:

“@judyaustin1 don’t you get tired.. aaah this lady.”

IVD shades late wife as he praises Blessing CEO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IVD threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo, while gushing over his new girlfriend, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

As controversies surrounded IVD and Blessing CEO’s love, the car dealer took to his official Instagram page to praise his new woman while seemingly shading his late wife, Bimbo.

Recall that Bimbo, a mother of five, died in October 2022 after she allegedly set herself on fire during a heated fight with her husband, IVD.

