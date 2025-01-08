A throwback video of music star Wizkid showing off his culinary skills in his kitchen has resurfaced online

Biggest Bird, as he is fondly called, showed his fans how he cooks noodles but ended up pouring the food away

Wizkid also dropped a comment about how his now-late mother would feel about his cooking skills

A rare video of Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, in his kitchen, recently resurfaced on social media.

The throwback video showed Wizkid happily showing his fans how he prepares noodles.

Wizkid cooks noodles and says his mum won't be proud. Credit: wizkidayo

Wizkid was seen taking his fans through turning on the gas and pouring water into the pot.

He, however, got confused when it was time to pour in the ingredients as he was seen asking his fans what was supposed to go it first.

The singer made a funny remark about his now-deceased mother, who would not be proud of him if she saw what he cooked.

After managing to cook the noodles, Wizkid dished out on a plate as he expressed pride in himself. However, a clip showed the moment he poured it away.

Another clip showed the singer eating a local dish of Eba and Egusi soup prepared by some of his crew.

Watch the throwback video as Wizkid struggles to cook noodles:

In related news, Wizkid's rival Davido, who is currently outside the country, recently trended after he was seen taking a cooking class in the Bahamas.

Aside from music, Davido has repeatedly shown his culinary skills, including a video of him cooking for his family during Thanksgiving in 2024.

Reactions as Wizkid struggles to cook noodles

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the singer's video, as some netizens claimed Wizkid's act was a typical example of how lastborns in families act.

Others couldn't help but drop funny comments about the singer. Read what some netizens wrote below:

kinghameenn:

"Even for throw back he no fit afford egg or chicken."

topetyez_:

"Typical last born."

Bolarji30BG:

"Sheybi una say wizkid get suffer story how come who suffer no sabi cook indomie una no go Dey alright."

Say_hi_to_Jago::

“My mother will not be proud Jesus Christ."

ujubaddie:

“I’m so proud of myself guys “ on top white noodles."

Real_Adeniji:

"The only thing wey him sabi cook nah better music and Davido."

rawlings_enans:

"Because David cook video dey trend una dey bring wiz own too?"

SFM101_:

"Nahh!! This because Davido cook and you went to bring this lizzy cooking too?? Davido is your nightmare seriously."

HairVeezyn:

"I talk am ,ona go find throwback at once because of Davido cook yesterday so."

Wizkid buys Benz for PA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid warmed hearts with his generous gesture towards his personal assistant Femmy.

Femmy, in a viral post via his Snapchat account, showed a new Benz that the music star gifted him, worth millions of naira.

The aide expressed gratitude for the gift and also displayed how excited he was with some emotional emojis. He also expressed his love for the music star.

