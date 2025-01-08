Ooni of Ife, Oba Afeyeye Enitan, was among the prominent Nigerians who turned up for John Dramani Mahama's swearing-in in Accra Ghana

A video showed the Yoruba monarch and his entourage flying from Nigeria to Ghana via a private jet

One of the pictures from John Dramani Mahama's inauguration showed the Ooni of Ife seated beside the King of Ga, a traditional ruler in Ghana

Nigeria was well represented at President-elect John Dramani Mahama's swearing-in in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, January 7, as a picture of Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II at the event recently surfaced on social media.

Recall that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels stole the spotlight at Mahama's swearing-in when she arrived alongside her husband and businessman Ned Nwoko.

Ooni sits beside the King of Ga at Mahama's inauguration. Credit: ooniadimulaife/officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

A viral clip showed the moment former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan stood up to welcome Regina and Ned.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also graced the event alongside some world leaders as they celebrate with the people of Ghana.

Ooni of Ife arrives in Ghana in style

A clip has emerged online showing the moment the traditional ruler arrived at an airstrip in Nigeria alongside his entourage in a Rolls Royce before boarding a private jet to Ghana.

Another clip showed when Ooni landed in Kotoka airport, Ghana where he was received in an expensive whip.

The monarch was also spotted in the company of Davido’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, and media mogul Dele Momodu, who were also in Ghana for Mahama's inauguration.

One of the viral pictures from the event also showed the Ooni of Ife sitting beside the Ga Mantse (King of the Ga) at the inauguration of the new Ghanaian president.

The Ga people, who are the indigenous people of Accra, traced their roots to Ile Ife.

Watch video showing the moment Ooni of Ife left Nigeria in a private jet for Mahama's inauguration in Ghana below:

See a viral picture of the Ooni of Ife with the King of Ga at Mahama's inauguration below:

Reactions as Ooni graces Mahama's inauguration

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with some netizens dropping comments about the Ooni of Ife's ex-wife, Queen Naomi, who has remained behind bars alongside Oriyomi Hamzat over a stampede in Ibadan.

Read the comments below:

buskymayor:

"E waka pass actors"

bee0204:

"Something is off about him Why is he not bothered or disturbed that his ex-wife is in prison? Why is he not doing everything in his power to get her out or intervene or used his connection? She’s the mother of his first son !! OMG"

nikki_resin11:

"Free queen Naomi."

divadeefabrics:

"Ooni I used to like you gannn ni before but now..am pissed with you ..hahaaaa kilode n."

buskymayor07:

"This Ooni dey waka pass actors sef."

Prophet Samuel sends message to Ooni

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the clergyman revealed a vision he had about Ooni of Ife's dream.

Prophet Samuel shared the interpretation while urging the traditional to forgive Queen Naomi.

The cleric's message to Ooni stirred reactions, with many sharing their opinions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng