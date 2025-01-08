Chidimma Adetshina, the Nigerian beauty queen who came second at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, is celebrating her 24th birthday

The beauty queen took to her official social media page, where she penned an intentional message to herself

Her sweet message has garnered several reactions from social media users, who have celebrated her with kind words

The queen of the moment, Chidimma Adetshina, is still basking in the euphoria of her recent achievement at the Miss Universe 2024 as she celebrates her 24th birthday.

Chidimma took to her official social media page, sharing a powerful message highlighting her strengths and struggles.

Chidimma wrote:

"BIG 24!!! As I celebrate another year of life, I am reminded of the importance of embracing my individuality and living my truth. My birthday shoot is more than just a photoshoot - it’s a reflection of my personality, style, and spirit."

"I want to use this opportunity to express myself authentically and showcase my unique perspective on the world. A fierce and powerful woman. Here’s to another year of growth, learning, and self-discovery! I’m grateful for the love and support and I look forward to seeing what the future holds."

See her post below:

Many celebrate Chidimma Adetshina

Read some reactions below:

@harry.renker:

"Happy Birthday to Miss Universe Africa 2024 ❤️❤️😘🥳 love from the Philippines."

@dimeinthesky:

"The fact that she was only 23 when they bullied her 😭😭😭😭😭 she handled it with so much grace, maturity and elegance.Wishing happiness, endless opportunities and even more of Gods abundant grace to you, the People Miss Universe 💕."

@jisolabrandboss:

"This is why some people are having heart attacks and heart issues 😂😂! The beauty is blinding ❤️❤️😍😍😍😍."

@iamtraciiey:

"I wish ÿou wore this stunning dress👗on the finale because the dress is wow🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️So beautiful my Chichi 🔥🔥Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 ."

@yechi_onyinye:

"Happy birthday queen chichi 😍age gracefully hun."

@gemini_reen:

"Happy birthday Mami @chichi_vanessa. More fruitful years ahead of you. Much love sweetie."

@_sunnyhot:

"Happy birthday to our African Queen. May your many years be blissful and blessed. Cheers."

@official_preciousnwodo:

"Yessss!!! Big 24!! 🎉 May this new age be filled with joy, perfect health and prosperity!! I'm wishing you many more wonderful years ahead Queen!!! 👑..... Let's give it up for the first ever Miss Universe Africa and Oceania!! 👏🏾👑😍."

@suzzy_nwagwu:

"Happy birthday Miss Universe Africa and Oceania."

@sofiana_music:

"@tiannahsplacempire please am begging to style something nice for chi chi, because who’s her designer??😢, please chi deserve better, she’s too pretty to working with her current designer 🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️."

Chidimma Adetshina makes history

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Chidimma Adetshina, the Nigerian beauty queen in the race to win Miss Universe 2024, was announced as the 1st runner-up and Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

The prestigious event was held in Mexico, with contestants from around the world representing their countries.

At the night's end, the beauty queen came second, as Miss Denmark Victoria Kjaer Theilvig emerged as the winner at the 73rd edition of the global Miss Universe pageant.

