Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare, aka Rudeboy’s young wife, Ivy Ifeoma Iboko, aka Ivy Zenny, is making headlines over her take on receiving flowers as a gift.

The new mum recently took to her Instagram stories to share a post where she explained where she stood on the matter.

According to Ivy, she would prefer if a person sends her money or buys something she likes instead of giving her flowers.

Explaining further, the mum of one added that she was not a goat and she does not eat grass. In her words:

“Screw them flowers, actually send me money or buy me my favourite things. I’m not a goat, I no dey chop grass.”

Reactions as Paul PSquare’s wife Ivy chooses money over flowers

Ivy Ifeoma’s choice between money and flowers started an online discussion after it went viral on social media. Some netizens brought her husband, Paul Okoye's name into it. Read what some netizens had to say as they took sides on the matter.

Adabeautym:

“I love flowers and I love money so give me the two ❤️.”

thereal__obehi:

“Na grass dem dey buy for you??”

Queenchichi___:

“Abeg give me both flowers and my favorite things 🥰😩.”

just_prepre:

“Someone finally said it😭 What’s the whole obsession with flowers sef.”

Nikky_the_baby:

“Same person wey sing “relationship I no do “?”

Dr_amazingpresh:

“This one don dey wise small small.”

Ego_ela:

“Hubby are you taking more she’s speaking to you 😢.”

Kenvieel_lighting:

“She don Dey show herself…she enter because of money.”

Jayligal:

“Real Gen Z Baddie..🔥”

anne_kings:

“Get me Asian flowers , that’s the only kinda flower I want.”

ezinne.zee:

“Oh chim! Who she Dey tell this one now.”

billionairemademen:

“My question is what are you giving him in return. He gave you car as push gift, given you other things and trips because you show it off. So what's with the rejection of flowers? Most of the things he gave you, you did not have before he met you. So where is this entitlement coming from?”

Yes_i_amrich:

“Aaawww and uncle is wright besides you! You was supposed to face Ned do you see Regina stressing us on social media over old men who finish you with flowers lol Regina is even annoying us from Ferrari to RR to Jets enjoy my dear what is us who don’t even have boyfriend .. you have bagged a “legend”.”

Gigicruise1:

“Tnk u😍Godbless u. Flower wetin 😂Mtchew.”

Jioke_mi:

“You don't like flowers ,okay it's fine.many love flowers,it's not just because it was gifted by a man.”

aniekemeudoinyang:

“Correct girl! 😂❤️so me!”

michelle_chioma422:

“I don’t need flowers I need money wetin I wan take flowers do.”

hajia_rahinna:

“Please I love money and flowers 🌺 give me both make peace rain ✌️.”

Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma hold child dedication

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, was in a joyous mood as he took his daughter, Imani Okoye, to church for dedication.

The programme took place on Sunday, January 5, 2024, at The Elevation Church in Lekki, Lagos, headed by Pastor Godman Akinlabi.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Rude Boy and Ivy Ifeoma wore matching white outfits with their baby.

