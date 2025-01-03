Global site navigation

Little Boy Weeps after Tailor Failed to Deliver His Complete Outfit as Expected, Video Moves People
by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A video of a little boy shedding tears over what a tailor did to him has generated mixed reactions on social media
  • According to the boy, he gave the tailor fabric to sew him a complete outfit but got something else instead
  • He lamented that his peers were having an outing, leaving him behind because he is without clothes

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a little boy lamenting the cloth a tailor delivered to him.

Little boy weeps after seeing clothes tailor delivered to him
The little boy lamented bitterly. Stock photo of tailor. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Poco_bw, TikTok/@tollyb15
Source: Getty Images

People touched by boy's outcry

Mama💛 said:

"Please I want to give the boy a token out of the little that I have 🙏🙏🙏it’s not good to disappoint children honestly."

wawawa_drver said:

"Pple dn’t rlly understand D statement he made by onikaluku oni bimo. Let’s rephrase it. Nje oni kaluku o ni bi Ọmọ ti e. It a generational curse dat sounds like question. D boy cursed d tailors chidrn."

🌼Slim🌼 said:

"This is not funny at all... I can feel his pain, he worked so hard to level up with his mate.... but the Tailor disappointed him. make the Tailor go apologise oo."

•~Aaishah🪽~•$ said:

"Onikanuku oniii bimo bawooo 😂wetin concern us 😂 but i can feel his pain."

Sman Kelo said:

"I'm a victim of this many times, but which one be onikaluku oni bimo. wetin be our own there bayi."

꧁༆KimRose❤️🇨🇳🇳🇬༆꧂ said:

"I wish I could see this video earlier 💔 I would have buy him full wear with sneakers."

B.L.J said:

"If this boy can hustle on his own to make himself happy too like other children, why will someone somewhere disappoint a boy like this...All I know is, we need to do better in rendering our services."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had expressed disappointment over the style a tailor delivered to her.

Lady disappointed over dress she received

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was disappointed after she got a dress different from what she ordered.

According to the lady, she had ordered a black dress that extended to the ankles after drawing inspiration from seeing the style on someone else. The pleated outfit came with a matching scarf, and the lady combined it with a portable black handbag.

However, it was a moment of regret after she saw what was delivered to her. It was a caricature of what she ordered and could be perfectly described as a substandard version.B

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

