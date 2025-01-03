Little Boy Weeps after Tailor Failed to Deliver His Complete Outfit as Expected, Video Moves People
- A video of a little boy shedding tears over what a tailor did to him has generated mixed reactions on social media
- According to the boy, he gave the tailor fabric to sew him a complete outfit but got something else instead
- He lamented that his peers were having an outing, leaving him behind because he is without clothes
Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a little boy lamenting the cloth a tailor delivered to him.
People touched by boy's outcry
Mama💛 said:
"Please I want to give the boy a token out of the little that I have 🙏🙏🙏it’s not good to disappoint children honestly."
wawawa_drver said:
"Pple dn’t rlly understand D statement he made by onikaluku oni bimo. Let’s rephrase it. Nje oni kaluku o ni bi Ọmọ ti e. It a generational curse dat sounds like question. D boy cursed d tailors chidrn."
VDM taunts critics, says money in his NGO has gone up, shares how he planned prank: "E go pain them"
🌼Slim🌼 said:
"This is not funny at all... I can feel his pain, he worked so hard to level up with his mate.... but the Tailor disappointed him. make the Tailor go apologise oo."
•~Aaishah~•$ said:
"Onikanuku oniii bimo bawooo 😂wetin concern us 😂 but i can feel his pain."
Sman Kelo said:
"I'm a victim of this many times, but which one be onikaluku oni bimo. wetin be our own there bayi."
꧁༆KimRose❤️🇨🇳🇳🇬༆꧂ said:
"I wish I could see this video earlier 💔 I would have buy him full wear with sneakers."
B.L.J said:
"If this boy can hustle on his own to make himself happy too like other children, why will someone somewhere disappoint a boy like this...All I know is, we need to do better in rendering our services."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had expressed disappointment over the style a tailor delivered to her.
Lady disappointed over dress she received
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was disappointed after she got a dress different from what she ordered.
According to the lady, she had ordered a black dress that extended to the ankles after drawing inspiration from seeing the style on someone else. The pleated outfit came with a matching scarf, and the lady combined it with a portable black handbag.
However, it was a moment of regret after she saw what was delivered to her. It was a caricature of what she ordered and could be perfectly described as a substandard version.B
