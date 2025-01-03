Verydarkman has shared what singer Naira Marley told him after the death of his former signee Mohbad

VDM also exposed how some cultists attempted to kill Naira Marley, but he escaped and later got protection from Sam Larry

The social critic further opened up on how he planned to help Naira Marley share his side of the story with members of the public

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has revealed what singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, told him about his late signee Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

He said that Naira Marley owes Mohbad a huge sum and their problem began after the Feel Good crooner began to collect deals outside the label and refused to pay managerial fees to the label. Instead, he allegedly paid it to members of his cult.

In the video shared by @litbible on TikTok, he claimed that Mohbad said he did not want his manager when he was still with Marlian Records, which is owned by Naira Marley.

According to VDM, Naira Marley told him he has evidence of his claims. After he persuaded him to share the evidence with members of the public, Naira Marley said the Lord would fight his battle.

VDM offers Naira Marley his platform

The social critic said he asked Naira Marley to come on his social media platform to share his side of the story since he has evidence. However, he said he observed that the Issa Goal hitmaker lacked self-confidence.

He claimed that Naira Marley cannot speak confidently if he does not smoke, and it is a big issue for him. VDM recalled how Naira Marley said he went to a party, and some cultists wanted to kill him. It was after the incident VDM said that music promoter Samson Erinfolami Balogun, aka Sam Larry, started protecting the singer.

Verydarkman noted that the Marlian Records boss was not a cultist, and some big names in the industry were aware. He wished that the singer would clear his name and open up about his relationship with the late Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions as VDM speaks about Naira Marley

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as VDM speaks about Naira Marley below:

@Emmanuel Emenike Jnr:

"Does this VDM listen to himself? He is among the people who spoilt the case."

@Starkings Ibiara Lagos:

"And you didn't ask what happened that make Mohbad stop using his management? Only God knows."

@Home Boi

"Omo una de talk things o, how you go talk say person no be cultist but na cultist the Protect am."

@Ola-Himself:

"Normally we expected Naira Marley to say this but he won’t cuz is like exposing record label deals. Even YBNL sef dey get issues dey no expose am…Na only Portable fit do am."

@YUNGIN:

"Them don press money for VDM nothing you go tell me."

@Robertratliff015:

"Him don pay VDM."

VDM links up with Naira Marley, Zinoleesky

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that away from his controversies, Verydarkman decided to unwind at a night club.

In a video, VDM was seen vibing to music with Naira Marley and he beckoned on Zinoleesky to join them.

Some netizens recalled the drama between the late singer Mohbad and Naira Marley, and they shared their thoughts on VDM's video.

