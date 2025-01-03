Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu is making headlines over his prophecy about Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

After the film star spotted the caption on Judy’s birthday cake, he made a video where he addressed the matter

Uche Maduagwu’s prediction about Yul and Judy’s marriage caused a stir after the video went viral

Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has lambasted celebrity couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, for the umpteenth time on social media.

Just recently, Judy Austin turned a new age and a video showing the caption on her birthday cake went viral on social media.

In a new video on his page, Uche Maduagwu reacted to the term ‘Living Goddess’ that was written on Judy’s cake. The Nollywood star shared what he claimed to be a prophecy from God about Yul and Judy.

In the video, Maduagwu claimed that Yul would get one of Judy’s colleagues pregnant since he decided to leave an intelligent and God-fearing woman like Queen May.

In his words:

“God gave me a prophecy. Judy don’t be relaxed o, God said the same way Yul give you belle, na so he go give your colleague belle. You think say na only you sabi this thing abi? God gave you a born again woman, an intelligent woman, even your papa talk say this woman is very intelligent, you con carry Living Goddess, a deity, that is what a goddess means. You were happily married to a queen, a born again woman. Listen to this prophecy Yul Edochie, God said the same way you give Judy belle, na so you go give her colleague belle. God will expose you. Wetin you do wey you make a happily married man like Yul Edochie to give you belle, another woman sef, your colleague, go carry am, she sef go get belle for am. Na wetin you sow you go reap.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Uche Madugwu shares prophecy about Yul and Judy

Uche Maduagwu’s video about Yul and Judy went viral, and it got netizens dropping their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Anikalove205:

“Which one be Oni kaba belle again 😂😂😂Na where I go buy Cana I Dey find jor😂.”

domingo_loso:

“Red bra man don come again 😂.”

jay_liciouz:

“I wish everyone can just ignore this people with their live and focus and own self 😏.”

mensbestnative:

“I can’t believe I agree with Uche red bra 😢.”

nma_bernards:

“Thus 2025 let's try and make this couples look asif they don't exist. They don't worth this attention.”

yheejeeday:

“I thought we have agreed to mind our business dis year.”

gsmdubai_celebrity_wigs:

“No slandering of Uche will be tolerated here. Go and Prophecy your own. Thank you.”

braunshuga03:

“Make una allow them breathe haba.”

Victoriageorge119:

“Una never drop dis nonsense talk, why are you guy so better about this two guys.”

Omo__ye:

“Uche it’s too early for this please 🤦🏾‍♀️.”

emeka_:

“Judy na confam ogbanje ji akataka iberibe 😒.”

