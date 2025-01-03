Actor Bolanle Ninalowo has shared what his son's voice sounds like as he posted his New Year's resolution

In a video, the boy said that he wants to improve in his education and sport's participation this year 2025

Ninalowo's son noticed that his father was recording him in his car, and his reaction caused several reactions online

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has opened up on the New Year resolutions of his son Keyo. In a video recorded inside his car, he compared his son's voice to that of the American vocal harmony group Boys II Men.

Keyo said this year 2025, he wants to work on his academics and his sports activities. He added that he wishes to get As and do better in school. At a point, the 18-year-old caught his celebrity dad recording him on his phone and felt uncomfortable.

He asked his father what he was doing and Bolanle Ninalowo said he wasn't doing anything. The role interpreter urged his son to continue speaking. The boy affirmed his desire to do better academically.

According to the movie star's son, his New Year's resolution is a whole lot for him but only time will tell. The boy stirred at the camera for a while and felt uncomfortable again. He told his dad he could not continue to speak, and he opened the car door and left.

Bolanle called Keyo but the boy didn't answer him. The teenager's action made the actor to laugh and he noted that he is an agbaya, a term used to describe adults with shameless behaviours.

Watch Bolanle and his son's video below:

Reactions to Bolanle Ninalowo's son's New Year resolution

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Bolanle Ninalowo's son's New Year resolution below:

@bukkie___:

"Wetin dem dey chop for that Youkay wey make their voice dey quick deep."

@espirado_vibess:

"I like the fact that he started with the bag."

@1nwakanwa:

"This is more than all your accomplishments seeing your kids grow so well and intelligently, God bless you legend."

@medlinboss:

"Awww so cute I smiled all through, that’s what you get when your dad is An Actor."

@rennybabelily:

"If I tell say I no hear waiting him dey talk nko, you feel me."

@oreofe_ewaoluwa:

"@rennybabelily he wants to do better this year, better himself make all As academically."

@on_yi_ii:

"This boy of yesterday don grow finish, cos this voice ehh."

@omololaismail0:

"Chai you be correct agbaya."

@ope5405:

"Love this side of you with your son. Nothing wrong with being agbaya with your son."

@mccoy_bee:

"Nothing sweetens the heart of parents than seeing your children being in good health and being responsible. May God lengthen his days here on earth bro @iamnino_b."

