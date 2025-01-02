A video of Emanuella showing her dance moves in a video recently trended on video sharing platform TikTok

Amid the reactions to Emanuella's dance movies, some eagle-eye netizens couldn't help but ask questions about a half-unclad individual sleeping behind

The teen skit maker and content creator also responded to a TikToker who claimed she was lodged at a hotel by a man

Teen comedian Emanuella Samuel recently made headlines over a viral video of her showing her dance moves in a bedroom.

Emanuella, who shared what she wanted for Christmas while insisting she was still a child, was seen grooving excitedly to a song.

However, some netizens were quick to spot an individual in the bedroom video she shared online.

The unknown individual, who appeared to be asleep, was spotted half-unclad some social media users speculated that she was lodged in a hotel by a man, and other netizens asked her suggestive questions.

Watch the video Emanuella shared from a bedroom below:

Emanuella replies TikToker

One of the reactions to the video caught Emanuella's attention as she dismissed the claim

A TikTok user identified as Dolly wrote in reaction:

“Man don go lodge Emmanuella."

The content creator,

"Man Dey wear bum short?”

See screenshot of Emanuella's response to TikToker below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the comedian's uncle and content creator, Mark Angel, revealed he was no longer managing Emnanuella and Aunty Success as they were now under agencies.

More reactions trail Emanuella's dance video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some fans defended Emanuella as they claimed her elder sister was the one on the bed. Read the comments below:

Uncle D:

"up till now nor body don explain who dey always dey her back 😂 i com in peace ooh."

Olarewaju Ayomide:

"Why then Dey always sleep on bed when you wan do video self ?"

Zicopolo:

"Nice Dance.. I will ignore the Guy/Lady for back. Na for content... u shaa wan confuse ur elderly ones."

martha🇿🇲🇿🇦:

"that's a lady you can tell from the posture and structure."

Plushloz:

"Emmanuela has plan, she plan it with the man behind her. That's her relative.."

De SURviVAL:

"Omo dis lif ehh.I just dey remeba wen she was still yung & now she’s a big girl. God is relly wondaful! she’s relly pretty now & still killing it sickness or untimely death will nt b our portion."

Princessada101:

"No be hotel room be dat and who get dat over size polo."

Emanuella whines her waist

In other news, via Legit.ng, Emanuella dropped another video via her official TitTok account as she teased her fans and followers about her dancing skills.

In the video, the teen comedian was seen dancing to singer Victony's hit song 'Soweto'. She displayed some good dance steps while whining her waist to the admiration of her fans.

While some netizens in reactions asked if she was no longer into comedy, others tried to caution her.

