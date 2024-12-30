Wizkid FC have come out in their numbers to kick against an interview that has been making the rounds on social media

It will be recalled that one of the guests of Adesope's Afrobeat podcast had claimed that Wizkid failed to sell out Tottenham stadium

His fans, however, took to the streets of social media to share evidence that the singer did sell out and refuted such claims

Fans of Afrobeat singer Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun, have taken to Twitter to share concrete evidence that their 'idolo' indeed sold out the 62,850 Tottenham stadium.

It will be recalled that over the weekend, Adesope Olajidea, a music executive, went viral after one of the guests on his Afrobeats podcast said that Wizkid failed to sell out Tottenham stadium, and that is why he has not been able to come back for a show there.

Wizkid FC blows hot following viral interview. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Watch the interview here:

One of the pieces of evidence shared was a post by CNN dated back to July 29, 2023, where they confirmed that the music star had indeed sold out of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Read the post below:

How Nigerians reacted to FC's evidence

Read some reactions:

@Kellybonito_:

"Person wey Dey live nation talk say he no sell out, make I come Dey believe you wey no pass twitter."

@mr_clement14:

"It was a sold out show but he didn't sell out the stadium."

@m_igodomigodo:

"Even from this photos, you can easily detect it wasn’t sold out."

@lifeofTemmi:

"Why phone flash no plenty for the upper side?"

@mufasa_kello:

"We turn O2 to O3..ppl with sense know that Wizkid is the biggest African artist in the UK."

@BariWaySabi:

"Inside darkness, person way they live nation say them no sabi him gbedu, na you way they find Elon money I go believe?"

@offivialclipkin:

"Dem go explain tire, something of 2 yrs still giving em sleepless nights."

Wizkid accused of failed Tottenham stadium show

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian international star Wizkid trended over reports of his 2023 UK concert held in Tottenham Stadium.

During a recent episode of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by media personality Adesope Olajide, the Essence crooner was said to have failed to sell out the 62,850-capacity venue.

Following that, a UK radio host who was a guest on the show revealed the Nigerian artists who can pull numbers in international concerts, triggering reactions online.

