Nigerian celebrity couple Annie and 2Baba Idibia recently paid their respects at Mabel Makun’s mother’s burial

Videos went viral of the couple as they went straight to the party venue after landing at the airport

However, Annie Idibia’s appearance drew many people’s attention as they wondered about the actress’ wellbeing

Nigerian celebrity couple Annie Idibia and Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, made headlines after they attended Mabel Makun’s mother’s burial.

Recall that Mabel Makun had a big party thrown to celebrate her mother’s life after the aged woman died following her long battle with an undisclosed illness.

A series of videos made the rounds on social media, showing the moment 2baba and Annie Idibia decided to surprise Mabel with their presence at her mother’s burial. It was gathered that the couple came straight from the airport.

Nigerians react to Annie Idibia's look at Mabel Makun's mum's burial. Photos: @mediaroomhub

Annie wore a sheer black shirt paired with white pants, and her husband, 2baba, wore a sky-blue two-piece kaftan.

2baba performed his hit song, African Queen, to cheer up Mabel as she mourned her mother's death.

See the videos below:

Reactions trail Annie Idibia’s appearance

After videos of 2baba and Annie and Mabel Makun’s mum’s burial went viral, netizens seemed to be drawn by the actress’ appearance.

Several of them had things to say about how Annie looked at the party. Read some of their comments below:

qu_lil_tin:

“Annie and 2 Baba don dey gbas for head. 😢”

iamknownasbrown:

“My heart goes out to Annie😢😢😢.”

Aishamoneyali:

“Annie what's going on with you?”

Queenbug_1942:

“See her nails undone.”

Queenbug_1942:

“She needs emergency help when is not too late. Looking unkempt.”

mary.oseghale:

“I do not know why you guys think you have an opinion over the lives of people who do not know that you exist. Saying Annie needs help. You guys are the ones who need help cos you can't keep your unsolicited advice to yourself. If she needs help, is it from your vikr mouth and bitter heart she will get it from. A new year is coming, drink water and mind your business!!!”

Mees_rammyy:

“Annie needs help ooooooo...... 😢😢”

amyjay313:

“Oh Annie have completely lost herself😢.”

chichi_pepe:

“It's obvious these 2 are unstable.”

Mabel Makun hints at why she left

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mabel Makun shared why she left her home.

In a video, she posted a clip about distance being her response to disrespect.

Mabel also noted that she does not react or get involved in drama; she simply removes herself from the situation.

