Skit maker Erekere Pastor Pikin has shared a video of him with Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage at a recent party

Ekereke, however, turned his short encounter with Tiwa Savage into a skit as she shared what he 'stole' from her

The skit maker's video stirred hilarious comments from many of his fans and followers, including celebrities

Popular skit maker and content creator Erekere, aka Pastor Pikin, whose real name is Michael Olalekan Adeyemi, has shared a clip of his rare encounter with Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage at an event.

Erekere was spotted in the video moving close to Tiwa Savage, who appeared to be exchanging pleasantries with other people at the event.

Erekere makes a skit from his link up with Tiwa Savage. Credit: thepastorpikin/tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Not to let the rare moment with the singer go to waste, Erekere chose to turn it into a skit as an extended video showed the moment some security men stopped him.

During his exchange with the security men who ordered him to show them what was in his bag, Erekere, known for his skits in which he steals from unsuspecting victims, showed off a tattoo similar to Tiwa Savage's, which he claimed he stole from her.

Watch the video of Erekere with Tiwa Savage at an event below:

People laugh over Erekere's video with Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious comments that trailed the video, read them below:

jap_gadgets:

"Erekere with doings love you bro."

mrmouthpoint:

"Tatto tiwa serverage."

feyitheboy_1:

"You their don get grade I dey tell you."

theprettyfola:

"Tifff sef don Dey fight bck o."

junior.erekere:

"@thepast0orpikin daddy I sight you before washing this video already I don dey suggest sey something must don lost for anti tiwa body."

junit_art:

"Omoh, Tiwa Savage don loose guard ooo."

