In her post, Mercy Johnson dedicated her daughter to God, expressing her gratitude for the blessing of motherhood and the opportunity to watch Purity grow

The actress took to Instagram to wish her daughter Purity a happy 12th birthday, affectionately referring to her with a sweet name

Mercy Johnson's followers and fans are sending birthday wishes and congratulatory messages to the Okojie family, with many admiring the actress's devotion to her family and her role as a mother

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson is beaming with pride and joy as her daughter, Purity Okojie, celebrates her 12th birthday today. The doting mother took to Instagram to express her love and gratitude, posting a heartfelt message to mark the special occasion.

Actress Mercy wishes daughter happy birthday. Credit: @Mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In her post, Mercy Johnson wrote:

"My baby is 12 today..... Happy Birthday Mummy's Bestie.... You are dedicated over and over again to the creator of it all..... @theokojiekids .couldn't get a picture cus my hands are so full."

The message is a testament to the strong bond between Mercy and her daughter, as she affectionately refers to Purity as her "Mummy's Bestie". Mercy Johnson reminisced about the day her little girl was born, adding that the girl has grown into a pre-teen with her own unique personality and interests. The actress is clearly grateful for the blessing of motherhood and the opportunity to watch her child grow and thrive. See the post below:

Netizens wish Purity happy birthday

Mercy Johnson's fans and followers are joining in the celebration, sending birthday wishes and congratulatory messages to the Okojie family.

uzee_usman

"Happy birthday to the humble and respectful purity of the most high… God blessings and guidance always."

@prettyhot_xoxo

"Happy birthday purity."

@mimilaxyworld

"Happy birthday purity. Mama you are blessed."

@lilchi84

"Happy birthday Purity."

@efosa_jenni

"Awwww happy birthday baby."

@tina_chioma123

"Happy birthday dear."

@sweetrosemel

"I love this happy birthday celebration dear."

Mercy Johnson family starts pyjamas challenge

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy begun the popular pyjamas challenge during the christmas season.

She posted stunning pictures of herself, her husband Prince Okojie; and their five kids.

"Merry Christmas….. Wishing you all the best of the season… @princeodiokojie @theokojiekids, she wrote."

Source: Legit.ng