BBNaija's Chichi expressed gratitude to God for escaping being hurt after the POP ceiling in her bedroom dropped

She noted that it was days before her birthday and God did not allow the plans of the devil to come to pass in her life

Several netizens reacted to the video of Chichi's damaged ceiling and shared who was to blame for it

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, aka Chichi, was in a mood of gratitude as she shared how her POP (Plaster of Paris) ceiling fell in her bedroom.

She thanked God and noted that it was the plan of the devil but God did not allow it to happen. The ex-reality star, who participated in the 2022 edition of the show tagged Level Up, revealed that the incident happened when she was doing countdown to her birthday.

BBNaija's Chichi, who is planning to celebrate her 25th birthday on January 10, 2025, wrote on her Instagram stories:

"The devil tried to steal my joy before my birthday but the Lord said hold my cup."

BBNaija's fallen ceiling: Netizens slam engineers

Some netizens have knocked engineers for the poor job they did on BBNaija's Chichi's ceiling. They also complained about how some engineers use substandard materials to make the POP ceilings without caring about the lives they endanger.

Others appreciated God for not allowing BBNaija's Chichi to be hurt in the incident.

Reactions as BBNaija's Chichi's bedroom ceiling falls

Check out some of the reactions to BBNaija's Chichi's ceiling that fell in her bedroom below:

@kingkene91:

"God is great. May we never experience death as we cross over to 2025."

@favybrian:

"The rate which bad engineers are using fake materials on building these days is alarming, thank God for your life."

@constancehairs:

"This issue of pop falling is something else, happened to me 3 months ago, the scar is still on my body, this thing is really a testimony honestly."

@_wandes_gram:

"We thank God for the gift of life."

@aniberry22:

"And Lagos landlord will charge you more because of POP and is becoming a 6 feet trap."

@mr.agugua:

"National grid and POP, I no come know the one wey fall pass lately."

Model traumatised after her POP ceiling falls

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian model, Jennifer Ndukwe, aka Swinny Vanora, was in a state of shock as her birthday was ruined due to the substandard materials used to build the house she lived in.

She stated that she was about to take a quick video of her birthday cake when she heard a loud sound before the POP ceiling fell.

Her properties were affected in the process and she imagined how she could have died if she had slept in the room but God saved her.

