Veekee James has showered praises on her husband, Femi Atere while they were at a Christian program Zion Warship

In a video shared on her Instagram story, she said her husband was her everything and peace of mind

The fashion designer also shared how her brother reacted to all her social media drama with Femi and the promise he made to her brother

Fashion designer, Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, expressed how grateful she was for having her man, Femi Atere, in her life.

The lady, who got married in a lavish ceremony earlier in 2024 was at her program, Zion Warship, where she publicly poured accolades on her husband.

She disclosed that Femi was her peace of mind and the best yes she ever said.

The designer also called her husband her safe refuge and narrated how he has stood by her.

Veekee James shares what brother said

In the video making the rounds online, Veekee James explained that when she started her social media display with her husband, her brother called her husband and asked him to send her back to her parents.

The fashion icon mentioned that her husband had to promise her brother that he will always support her, and he has not looked back since then.

Veekee James encourages women

While still pouring accolade on her man, Veekee James noted that she has never seen any man like Femi before.

She encouraged ladies in the program to ask God for whatever they desired in a man, and God would do it for them.

Recall that the fashion designer had been backlashed for displaying affection with her husband publicly and on social media before.

Watch the video here:

What fans said about Veekee James' video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video shared by the fashion designer. Here are some of the comment below:

@babyluvgram:

"How can she rest ? If only ya al know what it takes to love and be loved it’s so sweet."

@ogakelly_01:

"This guy hasn’t rested since he got married."

@iamsupernaturalvictor:

"Veekie and Toyosi, we are sorry. Please release us."

@bizmark55:

"Low self-esteem can sometimes be well dressed and successful."

@veevogee:

"Are you guys not happy for her? Please be happy."

@making_memories_with_makayla:

"She is not lying that man is so humble. Ladies run away from traditional men. They are full of headache and pride. May God bless your marriage Amen."

@abu_saffy:

"Awww this is cute, I dont know why people complain."

@xo_rukky:

"She loves her husband and he loves her as much, all these una comment no go do anything. Na the one wey dem they throw bottle una dey like."

@luxehair.ng:

"Veekee na man you marry no be God."

@baddiekimmyk:

"I think Veekee James should also try acting! She has it in her tbh."

@realglorence:

"She’s beginning to sound like a broken record. No shade intended."

Veekee James shares reason for marrying husband

Legit.ng had reported that the fashion designer shared the reason for picking her husband among all men who had interest in her.

She mentioned that she saw something in her husband that other men she had dated lacked.

Fans reacted to the thing shed saw in her husband, and some praised her for her choice.

