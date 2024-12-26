As Christmas is being celebrated globally, singer Davido's family were not left out and they made theirs remarkable

The singer and his brother Adewale Adeleke shared how their father Dr. Adedeji Adeleke showed love to his grandchildren

They posted videos of their children and grandpa, which had social media users mesmerised and they shared their special wishes

Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, the father of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, shared some gifts to his grandchildren as they celebrated Christmas.

In the beautiful video shared by the singer and his older brother Adewale Adeleke, they showed how their children got the gift packs from their dad.

On Davido's Instagram stories, he noted that his dad loves his grandpa duties. The Adelekes have a close family bond and they always turn up for each other's events. Christmas was another event for them to show love to one another.

Many fans hailed Davido's dad for his cool look and youthful fashion sense. They also wished that they belonged to the wealthy family.

Watch Davido's dad's video below:

Reactions to Davido's dad grandchildren's Christmas gifts

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Davido's dad's Christmas gifts to his grandchildren below:

@danielchikeruba:

"Omo, OBO papa still dey drip."

@chef_bumzaga:

"Does Grandpa still have room for adoption? I want to be adopted."

@thehoodtv01:

"Imagine say your grandparents still guide pass your papa omo."

@everythingfemale_luxury_brand:

"I’m his granddaughter too. I deserve some presents too."

@abrahamrussia:

"I hope una keep Davido children own."

@rheemah_goldenslice:

"This is so beautiful to watch. I want Christmas gift too o."

@okekecynthia_:

"Does grandpa need a grandchild in her 20s?"

@iamrichboymax:

"Omo, we go shuffle papa next life o. I no go gree, or else blood go flow for heaven."

Davido's dad carries his daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a viral clip of Davido's dad carrying one of the singer's twins during a recent party has caught the attention of many netizens.

The singer and his wife, Chioma, attended the graduation ceremony of Davido's nephew, and they were there for the first time with their twins.

A video of the singer's dad carrying one of the twins during a photo session had sparked massive reactions online.

