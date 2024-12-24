Victor Osimhen was spotted at Tony Elumelu's all-white party in Lagos as the player takes a break from football

The Nigerian international, who netted a brace for Galatasaray on Sunday, returned home for Christmas festivities

He flaunted his expensive necklace and wristwatch to the event which was also attended by some Nigerian music stars

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is celebrating Christmas in Lagos as he attended Tony Elumelu's all-white party.

The Galatasaray of Turkey forward rocked his expensive diamond necklace as well as wristwatch to the classy event.

He took a quick break from his goal-scoring exploits in Europe to partake in the festivities a up until the New Year.

Victor Osimhen attended Tony Elumelu's all-white party. Photo: @OneJoblessBoy.

According to Forbes, Toni Elumelu, who is the chairman of UBA Group, is reportedly worth $700million.

Several notable personalities attended the special occasion, including the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Nigeria's biggest music stars also graced the occasion, including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Flavour.

Osimhen was captured the moment he arrived when he exchanged pleasantries with the banking mogul and entrepreneur.

The viral footage was shared on X by journalist and influencer Pooja Media, while fans have taken to the comment section to react.

@ndictmedia replied to the post:

"All white party by Tony Elumelu is a party of class and celebrities, this Christmas is."

@Allofus5o4 added:

"When I hear anything 'all white party' like this, na P Diddy dey come my mind sha. Hope am I ok sha?"

@stan_zicci wrote:

"This guy scored two goals on Sunday o in Turkey."

@Asiwajusquad111 suggested:

"This wan don run comot for turkey because of party. Unserious players everywhere."

Chelsea told to avoid Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Chelsea star Wright-Phillips shared his thoughts on Chelsea's chase of Victor Osimhen.

The English club has been heavily linked with a possible move for the Nigerian international in January.

Osimhen, who is on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray, has been ostracised at Italian club Napoli, and the future of the Super Eagles striker remains uncertain ahead of the coming transfer window.

