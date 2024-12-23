Content creator and blogger Tosin Silverdam has revealed his worst movies in 2024, and he gave his reasons

Tosin picked some movies that were released on Netflix and shared how disappointed he was in them

He also admitted that they were his opinions, and his post gathered mixed reactions from social media users

Content creator Tosin 'Silverdam' Damolekun has shared what his worst films in 2024 were. He said that he does not care the year they were released, but he was only bothered about how the movies were.

In a video, he said his first worst movie was Kesari the King. He noted that the movie, which was produced by actor and filmmaker Ibrahim Yekini, aka Itele d Icon, was funny and his worst movie ever.

Tosin Silverdam shares his worst movies in 2024. Image credit: @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

According to Tosin, his second worst movie in 2024 is Hijack 93. He asked his fans if they have watched the movie and stated that he was disappointed in it. The content creator claimed that Muri and Co was his third worst movie. He wore a depressed look and noted that it is well.

His fourth movie was Postcards, which was a blend of Nigeria and India themes. Tosin said that despite the big actors in the movie, he was disappointed at the outcome. He added that Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre was his worst fifth movie in 2024.

Tosin said he tried so hard to watch it but whenever he made an attempt, he slept off. He added that it was his opinion and did not know why he was not into the movie.

Watch Tosin Silverdam's video below:

Reactions to Tosin Silverdam's worst movies in 2024

Check out some of the reactions to Tosin Silverdam's worst movies in 2024 below:

@ezinne_orji:

"Remove Anikulapo! Put Water and Garri by Tiwa please!"

@sleek_jewelries:

"I don’t know about the rest but you are wrong about Anikulapo. It’s interesting and engaging."

@lilianjay01:

"That hijack 93 movie is a very nonsense movie I swear. I wasted my data for rubbish. I was expecting action. E pain me eh."

@yinkathediva:

"So why is Water and Garri by Tiwa not in the list?"

@drsoftouch:

"No way you’re slandering Anikulapo. It was decent. it wasn’t a flop at all."

Tosin Silverdam reacts to being snubbed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tosin Silverdam had sparked an uproar with a video that he shared on his social media page.

Tosin, in the video, made claims that Funke Akindele did not invite him to the premiere of her movie Everybody Loves Jenifa.

His revelation has sparked tons of reactions from online users who shared their observations as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng