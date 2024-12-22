An eyewitness has given her account of what happened at the Lagos show organised by Nativeland, where a stage collapsed

According to reports, the stage collapsed unexpectedly during rapper Odumodublvck's performance

A young Nigerian lady, who cried after the stage collapsed, prayed for all the folks affected by the incident

A Nigerian lady, @akpemien_o, who was present when the stage collapsed at a Lagos concert, has cried out over the incident.

@akpemien_o claimed that the stage collapsed as rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, was about to perform.

The lady said she cried when the stage collapsed. Photo Credit: @akpemien_o, (Odumodublvck_)

In a viral tweet on X, @akpemien_o said she cried in shock when the stage collapsed, adding that she was traumatised.

She prayed for the safety of all those who were on the stage when it collapsed. According to the lady, people fell when the stage collapsed. She added that screens fell on folks as well. Her tweet read:

"Omg you guyysss I’m at nativeland and the stage just collapsed as odumodu was about to come out to perform 😭😭😭 I cried in shock😭 I’m traumatized biko I’m going home🥲 I really pray the people on the stage are okay because omo the way they fell and the screens fell on them."

Reactions trail stage collapse incident

@Boluwa01 said:

"Amen ,my cameras and lens were affected 😭😭😭 the lens was very terrible 😔 .

"We quickly rushed to remove other cameras."

@kitanlinc said:

"It irks me when I hear stage collapse. The is a concert make the background strong. I hope they did not sustain serious injuries."

@rachi_uk said:

"Was he already on stage? Abeg ooooooo! Who can confirm if they are okay? Christ!! What a scary thing!!! They actually need to be sued!"

@RX_Coded said:

"So sorry you had to witness that, I hope everyone is okay. Btw safe to say that their stage is always falling, same thing happened in 2019."

@dinmaraphael said:

"Third time and I see no one has sued yet , it will happen again next year. No consequences. Smh."

@yen2busyy said:

"I was on stage. it fell on me. i’m scratched tf up and just saw like three other guys getting rushed to the hospital. very traumatized and shaken rn."

Stage collapses during Odumodublvck's performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a stage had collapsed during rapper Odumodublvck's performance.

Eyewitnesses posted videos from the incident on social media, showing how fun seekers and crew members scampered for safety.

While the extent of injuries remains unclear, some people who attended the event prayed for Odumodublvck's and everyone involved's safety.

