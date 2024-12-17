A Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing video on social media showing the gifts she received on her wedding day

In the video, she displayed the items which included a freezer, water tank, baby wardrobes, nonstick pots and lots more

Social media users who came across the captivating clip on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian bride's wedding day was made even more special by the numerous gifts she received from loved ones and well-wishers.

The gifts, captured in a captivating video, reflected the generosity and thoughtfulness of those who celebrated her union.

Bride flaunts wedding gifts she received

Bigbabycaramel, the grateful bride, shared the heartwarming clip on TikTok, revealing an impressive array of luxurious items.

From essential household appliances to baby items, the gifts confirmed the love and support surrounding her marriage.

The gifts, carefully selected to enhance the couple's new life together, included a range of kitchen essentials, storage solutions, and baby care items.

The bride's joy was evident as she displayed each gift, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support.

She said:

"Wedding gifts I got from my family and well wishers. 2 baby wardrobes, set of nonstick pots, four pots, Hisense freezer, set of cooler, big cooking pot, baby bathing set, luxurious hot plate, gas, cloth hanger, baby bed, fan, 1000 liters of water tank, 2 stainless water buckets, gas cylinder, mortar and pestle, sieve, basin, bucket, luxury eating plate."

Reactions trail bride's wedding gifts

The video sparked reactions from TikTok users who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for the thoughtful presents.

Many praised the bride's family and friends for their kindness and generosity.

@issagracie said:

"Girl you are so lucky my own after paying for flights for them coming n going including my cousin to Lagos na so they carry 10k give me."

@~Kara’s visuals said:

"Nigerian weddings are the best! Guests bring practical gifts to help newlyweds start up their lives but is this tradition still a thing? Been a while since I saw this at weddings."

@Nelly Cyndia commented:

"I trust my family. I’m only daughter can’t believe my mom don dey buy things for me but I never see husband. I believe I go run am next year."

@Queen_Temi reacted:

"If you won't get stuffs like this and more, it's not advisable to throw a wedding party, use the money to buy these things instead!"

@LOLO D said:

"Congratulations. Your family is wonderful like mine, my sister got more than this accept freezer even bike and tailor all kinds of baby things kitchen stuff. Wrappers and 100k in envelope."

@Best Cakes in Ojo Alaba Lagos said:

"My mama don already tell me to dey write down things I want. I too love dat woman."

@user541540932341oluwabunmi added:

"So happy for you I pray god bless them all I wish I had gifts like yours I got married on the 19th of October but I never got gift I wish I have some gifts so I can be happy."

Bride gets car on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian family's stunning wedding gift to their beautiful bride melted the hearts of many on TikTok.

In a heartwarming video, the happy bride was overcome with excitement as her sister announced the surprise car gift in her presence.

