Nigerian singer Wizkid has raised the concerns of fans with a strange post which has now been deleted on social media

The music star shared a memo about what will happen to his opposition, aka ‘opps’ in the year 2024

The Star Bo’s viral post caused a social media frenzy, with several netizens wondering what he was up to

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is once again in the news over his plans for his opposition.

The Star Boy recently took to his official X (Twitter) page to share a strange post where he noted his plans for his rivals aka ‘opps’ in 2024.

With just a few weeks to the end of the year, Wizkid tweeted that 2024 marks the year of the death of his opps.

Nigerians react as Wizkid wishes death to his 'opps' in 2024. Photos: @wizkidayo

In the now-deleted tweet the music star wrote:

“2024! Death of the Opps.”

See a screenshot of Wizkid’s deleted post below:

Reactions as Wizkid wishes death to his opps

As expected, Wizkid’s worrisome tweet raised the concerns of many social media users. Several of them wondered if he was referring to his music industry rival, David Adeleke Davido or if his post was a vague tweet.

Read some of their comments below:

This tweep said everything isn’t about music rivalry and Wizkid’s ‘opps’ might even be family members:

Daniel Regha blasted Wizkid for his tweet:

Abazz slammed Wiz for wishing death on others:

Royz asked if Wizkid was expected to wish his opponents well:

Otunba claimed Wizkid’s tweet was for Davido:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

bright___r:

“This one wants to turn Nigeria music industry to a w@r zone 🤦🏾‍♂️. Take your 2pac kinda energy to Yankee abeg.”

_rhozy:

“You could have it all and still be jealous and bitter towards whom you are better than …ask wizkid.”

Bukkyontheradio:

“You lot will be in church praying for your enemies to die but now you are calling him a child?”

prguy_:

“Even Wizkid realised his mistake and deleted the tweet, but him fans still no see anything wrong with the tweet😂.”

Olukonyo:

“I cover Davido with the blood of Jesus!!! Y’all are already thinking he’s referring to Davido.”

Victor_ubc:

“Are u sure this man is ok ?”

Tabs_tolz:

“So much h@te in that tiny body 😂.”

iamosebola:

“Na you get most streams,na you no get peace of mind..omoo.”

Dumininuoluwaaa:

“Wishing d.eath on people?! That's extreme o.”

Wizkid's Piece of My Heart breaks record

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had made history amid his feud with his colleague Davido after he released a single from his soon-to-be-released album.

The singer released Piece of My Heart, featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz, on October 18, 2024.

The song reportedly had all of 1.016 million streams on its first day on Spotify NG, beating Asake, Rema, and Burna Boy.

