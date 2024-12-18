As the festive season draws closer, Wizkid came through with a Christmas gift for one of his siblings

Yetunde Balogun, Wizkid's elder sister, couldn't keep the exciting news to herself as she shared the gift he gave her for Christmas

Wizkid's gift to his sister has since gone viral, with many of his fanbase also penning congratulatory messages to Yetunde

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid recently showed love for his elder sister, Yetunde Balogun, ahead of the festive season.

An excited Yetunde, in a social media post, flaunted the new Range Rover Wizkid gifted her ahead of Christmas.

Yetunde, who was overjoyed, gushed about her brother, revealing she has been in shock since receiving his gift.

Referring to the singer as 'Santa Wizzy,' Yetunde, in a caption, wrote,

"Na God bless me with you bro. Still in shock. Will I be able to sleep bayi."

See screenshot of Wizkid's sister Yetunde Balogun's social media post about the new car he gifted her below:

In related news, Wizkid's sister, Yetunde Balogun, connected his musical prowess with that of Albert Einstein while sharing her opinion about his 6th studio album, Morayo.

Fans celebrate with Wizkid's sister

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Wizkid's post, read them below:

boost_0it

"Awwwm may God bless everybody."

manlikezillyy:

"Men who always remember their sisters."

segunsmg:

"Wizkid is a blessing boy."

chichi_richards:

"Santa wizzy i love how that sounds because Morayo is legit a Christmas present."

mila2big:

"The other guy and him low budget Rick Ross for don use Naija-American accent finish us if na him."

themotunrayo:

"E sweet to get rich siblings o."

ogba_shoko001:

"GOD ABEG I GET SISTERS TOO."

moclean_facility:

"He puts his family first and I love him for that."

Wizkid's son goes to school prom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Dance crooner's first son stormed his school's prom in style.

A clip showed the moment Boluwatife arrived at the event in his father's Lamborghini..

"Omo, I no know the hype wey I won type again, I don too hype you and your papa. Best dressed," a netizen said.

