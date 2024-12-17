Former Big Brother Naija star Uriel has gone online to share her two cents with International music star Chloe Bailey on the rising rumours online

It is no news that Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy have been parading all over Lagos as though they are a couple

Speaking on the issue, Uriel music star shared some advice with Chloe Bailey, as she warns her about Nigerians

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has updated her Instagram with a post about Chloe's relationship with Afrobeats singer Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy.

Social media has reported that Burna Boy flew an American singer, Chloe Bailey, to Nigeria for Detty December. He showed up online with Chloe Bailey and appeared all booed up with the American music star.

Social media users have shared their hot takes on the matter, including Uriel, who proceeded to share advice to the Surprise singer.

According to her Chloe should not allow Nigerians to call her "our wife" as it comes with "bad energy".

Uriel wrote:

"Chloe, pls, don't allow Nigerians to call you "Our wife" Abeg you. Enjoy your relationship in peace. Hold your man well enjoy his good vibes. You guys look amazing. But that our wife. Rebuke them and waka past. That our wife no get good energy especially if Nigerians on social media give am to you."

See her post below:

How Nigerians reacted to Uriel's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@ruthroberts7683:

"Uriel is pained 😂😂I remember her saying she loves Burna Boy."

@nyinyechi0:

"Who ask you? Chochocho. Just be happy for them and move."

@swit_uche:

"Now that you've mentioned it, are you sure you're speaking from a place of truth abi na jealousy?"

@giftedchiamaka_:

"Rest you sef , you know see Chloe dm go tell am ?😒."

@djnaaya_:

"We don’t want that girl period!!!"

@ishuwabrownie:

"Online or offline, our wife is a no no 😂😂😂😂."

@glitzlingerie:

"Nobody will call her "our wife" when we know nothing concern odogwu with marriage."

@adaanaedo:

"Them go call am our wife soteyyyyy her hairline go begin fall off."

Burna Boy's ex Stefflon Don posts hot clip

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Odogwu has been causing commotion on social media for some days now after he flew in International singer Chloe Bailey.

The Nigerian Grammy-award-winners' ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don shared a new video of herself amid ongoing rumours that the singer is dating someone else.

Her video has yielded several reactions from both her fans and Nigerian netizens, as some show their support for her.

