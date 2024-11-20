The sister of Wizkid, Yetunde Balogun, has responded to netizens who were not cool with her post hailing her brother

She compared the singer to the late renowned scientist Albert Einstein and shared what they have in common

Wizkid's sister was baffled at the opposing comments she got and noted that anyone who wants to compare their brothers to a lunatic can do so

Yetunde Balogun, the sister of Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, has lambasted some netizens dragging her after she likened her brother to the late German scientist Albert Einstein.

The celeb's sister said that Einstein and Wizkid might have been worlds apart but they share common traits that reflect the power of genius in their creative fields.

Wizkid's sister Yetunde responds to netizens after she compares him to Albert Einstein. Image credit: @yettyttec

Source: Instagram

Just as Einstein revolutionised science with his theory of relativity, Yetunde said Wizkid has transformed the global music scene. She added that the works of both public figures have a universal impact.

Einstein was often described as effortlessly innovative, solving profound problems with a blend of intuition and insight. Meanwhile Yetunde noted that the Essence crooner exhibited a similar flair in music and created hits that resonated with the world.

Some netizens were not comfortable with the comparison between Wizkid and Einstein, and Yetunde asked them to compare their brothers to mentally unstable people if they wished.

See Wizkid's sister's posts in the link.

Reactions as Wizkid is compared to Einstein

Check out some of the reactions as Yetunde Balogun compares Wizkid to Albert Einstein below:

@mercyblaze22:

"I love the fact that Wizkid and his family bragging the way I expected."

@joycejayy:

"Person dey brag about her brother, una dey vex, no be witchcraft be that?

@simply_naza:

"Like brother like sister, family of cho cho cho."

@joedreamchaser:

"Person say her brother get Albert Einstein’s traits una dey vex. Use your brother to compare madman na. Freedom of speech nor dey again?"

Wizkid and big sisters make fans gush

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid has been able to bond with his family after spending many weeks in the country.

A new photo surfaced online of the Made in Lagos crooner with his lookalike big sisters.

Several netizens gushed over their good looks in the photo, while others claimed it was the work of filters.

Source: Legit.ng