This month has experienced more premieres like never before in the Nigerian entertainment space

From Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, Toyin Abraham’s much-anticipated movie Alakada: Bad and Boujee and many more

Legit.ng took a moment to ask its readers which of the newest films they were most excited about, revealing the shared interest of many

It is a season of premieres in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and movie lovers have shared their excitement about seeing the newest films in cinemas.

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Abraham, Femi Adebayo, and Jade Osiberu have been in the news following the release of their new films this December.

Fan picked their most favorite newest Nollywood movie.

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe’s movie premiere buzzed the internet with videos of her husband Kazim Adeoti’s ensemble at the event.

Toyin Abraham had her guests emotional, with tears of joy, over the massive support she received from her fans and colleagues.

Funke Akindele took her audience back to the good old days with the grand performance of Afrobeat legend Lagbaja at her movie premiere and many others.

Legit.ng conducted a poll, allowing fans to vote on which of the newest movies they are most excited to watch.

The poll ranged from Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line, Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, Toyin Abraham’s much-anticipated movie, Alakada: Bad and Boujee, Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors and Jade Osiberu’s Christmas in Lagos.

How fans voted

80% of the people online are eager to watch Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, 10% are for Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors, 7% showed interest in Toyin Abraham’s movie Alakada: Bad and Boujee, 2% went for Jade Osiberu’s Christmas in Lagos and Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line was left with 1%

See the screenshot of the poll below:

Fans made their choice between Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham's movies and more.

Source: Instagram

Highlights from Toyin Abraham's movie premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that several videos from Toyin Abraham's Alakada: Bad And Boujee movie premiere have emerged on social media.

Ini Edo, IK Ogbona, Muyiwa Ademola, Femi Adebayo, and Bimbo Ademoye were among the top celebrities who graced the event.

A video showing how Iyabo Ojo arrived at the movie premiere as she easily stole the spotlight at the event also trended.

