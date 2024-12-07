Lady Posts Video of Crown Prince of Benin, Says People are Scared to Approach Him, Video Trends
- A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the fun time she had with the crown prince of Benin kingdom
- In the video, she also addressed people who claimed to be scared of approaching the prince due to his high status in the society
- Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about it
A Nigerian lady's encounter with the crown prince of the Benin kingdom, Ezelekhae Ewuare, has shed light on the monarch's lesser-known side.
A video shared online revealed the prince's jovial nature, contradicting the perceptions of those who deemed him unapproachable due to his high social standing.
Lady shows off crown prince of Benin
The video, posted on TikTok by @ovee.g, showed the crown prince's lighthearted and affable personality.
He was captured at a social event smiling, dancing, and vibing with others in attendance with so much excitement.
The lady's decision to share the video was motivated by her desire to dispel the misconceptions surrounding the prince's demeanour.
"People: I'm scared to approach the crown prince of Benin kingdom. The prince is jovial," the video's caption read.
Reactions trail video of Benin's crown prince
The video sparked reactions among TikTok users, with many sharing their thoughts on the monarch's approachability.
While some expressed surprise at the prince's jovial nature, others praised the lady for humanising him and challenging prevailing stereotypes.
@tonero daniel said:
"Which one be crowned Prince of Benin again."
@EM||UGC asked:
"Crown Prince dey wear earpod keh? Wetin do palm fronds."
@Mhiz Awelexzy said:
"Tradition don really change oo. No be crown Prince that the Oba is forbidden to see till his last breath before."
@Milie yankee said:
"The way this uncle dey enjoy him life so, him fit decide not to take the throneoooo."
@ParieBerry said:
"The first day I met him @D Hilton Abuja, I neva knew he was a prince. We got talking until one guy directed some folks to Us dat d Prince is here."
@Mercy_Immaculata said:
"And him fine oo. Him dey find Princess? my papa nah igwe for our village."
@Bakermimi added:
"Please when is the king going to ask girls to come to the palace so the prince will choose a bride. Y’all should let us know let me go and learn some steps."
Watch the video below:
