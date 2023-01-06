Nigerian talented singer Cobhams Asuquo is marking his birthday today, January 6, and has decided to give his fans a treat

This comes as Cobhams finally dropped his song Cover Me and it came with a feature from music veteran 2Baba alongside Larry Gaaga

The announcement of the new project excited Nigerians as many also penned birthday messages to him

Multi-talented music producer, singer and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo, is set to take 2023 by storm as he finally dropped his song ‘Cover Me’ featuring 2Baba and Larry Gaga.

Cobhams dropped the song as a gift to his fans as he marks his birthday on Friday, January 6.

Cobhams marks birthday with cute pics.

Source: Instagram

Sharing lovely birthday pictures, Cobhams wrote:

“It's my birthday today, and I'm thankful. Pls don't send me gifts. If you love me, go stream my new song "Cover Me" ft. @official2baba and @larrygaaga, and thank me later. This year I'm doing the giving.”

Fans celebrate Cobhams

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages that were sent to the music producer, see them below:

byzy_thehappycomrade:

"Been dropping gems since forever ❤️."

iamedaniels:

"Happy birthday Uncle Cobby. I love you sir."

officialellacentric

"Happy birthday super human! Thank you for continuously being an inspiration."

_goldenmy:

"Happy birthday To o a legend. More Glory in you Sir."

ruky4africa_:

"Happy Birthday Bros. I knew 2baba was the perfect person for that song ."

officialellacentric:

"Happy birthday super human! Thank you for continuously being an inspiration ."

tiwezi:

"Chai I don no u te tey o!!Hbd to my brother my mentor my boss!! Today Abeg make we go blackgate."

adam.songbird:

"Happy birthday Boss Cobby ❤️."

