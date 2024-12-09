A Nigerian man has broken his piggy bank and shown netizens the cash he saved after a long period

After breaking the piggy box, the man spread cash on the floor of his room to arrange and count

Dami Foreign did not mention how much he was able to save, but many people estimated that he saved a lot of money

A man who has been saving money in a piggy box has finally brought out the cash.

He broke the piggy box and showed bundles of naira notes to his followers on the microblogging platform X.

The man, Dami Foreign, spread the cash on the floor, apparently after counting what he saved.

There were many bundles of naira notes, but Dami did not mention how much he was able to save or when he started saving.

He asked his followers to suggest to him what he should do with the money.

He captioned the photos:

"Yo guys, I broke my Kolo bank this morning, what should I do with it?"

Reactions as man breaks his piggy bank

@abazwhyllzz said:

"Go use am buy better shoes, the ones you dey wear currently long pass your head."

@OLANIYI__SEGUN asked:

"Why you no call me make I come help you nau?"

@phaarouq01 said:

"Send me some, buy Christmas cloth, give your babe money, carry OS, Chop life and use the remaining order boys to go mount that seun this December."

@xDavidunknownx said:

"I sha know say no be your kolo be this."

@JonesSmith71475 said:

"At your age shame no dey catch you? The last time I remembered doing this was in primary?"

@Cleverlydey4u said:

"How much you see in total?"

@ujblogmedia commented:

"Go buy beans and bread asap."

Lady shares video of her piggy box

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady also saved money in a piggy box and posted it online for people to see.

After she counted the money in the piggy box, the lady revealed how much she saved.

According to her, she was able to save N4.2 million.

