In a video, someone in the background claimed Ashmusy gets pregnant even with protection, Nons Miraj was also said to have undergone three BBL surgeries

The revelation in the trending video has since spurred reactions as netizens claimed Ashmusy and Nons Miraj exposed too much about themselves

Skit makers and content creators Amarachi Amusi Ashmusy and Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj, are the latest celebrities to join the viral Suspect Challenge alongside their friends.

A male friend of the skit makers was said to be sending only N20k back home despite claiming to be the breadwinner. Another of Ashmusy and Nons Miraj's female friends was exposed as having difficulty having a man in her life.

Watch the viral video as Ashmusy, Nons Miraj and friends jump on Suspect Challenge:

People react to Ashmusy, Nons Miraj's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Khanstillday

"Na that guy day vex me pass."

declasiqstudio_:

"She get Belle even with condo? So she don commot plenty Belle be that."

XOXOLISO411:

"Na for where them the play them the talk the truth,if you like use all these things wey them talk play first. last last na social media go open all of our yarsh"

emmexlonely:

"So Nons Miraj used the opportunity to tell us that she has done the surgery again!!! That she doesn’t look like full chicken from chicken republic anymore."

__Arike_:

"My own is must they shake yansh and why they dey cast themselves like that."

Ashmusy shares her success story

Legit.ng previously reported that Ashmusy revealed she owned successful businesses.

She opened up about how her upbringing was not rosy, even though her mother tried her best not to make them feel poor.

However, despite living in a face-me-i-face-you house with ten people for 20 years, she now owns different houses.

