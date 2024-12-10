At the football pitch, she looked warmly welcomed by stakeholders before the commencement of the match

The young girl received handshakes from the match officials and players on the field with a cute smile on her face

The teenager appears more gorgeous in a group photograph with players of the club standing in between the goalkeeper and a player

A picture of Anita Natacha Akide, professionally known as Symply Tacha's "daughter," identified as Kim, has surfaced on the Internet amid football players at the ongoing Lagos Liga 2024.

The girl posted a picture of herself attracting spectators and supporters of Tacha's FC, which is owned by Tacha, one of the former Big Brother Naija housemates.

Tacha's "daughter" stuns the social media with her posses at a football match in the ongoing Lagos Liga. Photo credit @Poojamedia

Source: Twitter

In the picture, the girl, who has always been around Tacha as a daughter, posed with club players and the match referee as mascot alongside the assistant referee.

The young girl became an attraction with her appearance on the football pitch before the start of the game, which became a more fascinating scenario to the match.

She wore glasses, a red skirt, a white shirt with wine stripes, and a cute cross-body bag to complement her look as she looked radiant.

See the picture below

Netizens react to Tacha's daughter's picture

Social media users have expressed their reactions on the young girl's picture pose, which has gone viral.

See their reaction

@_Mufasa001

So tacha follow buy club ? Omo be like say i no serious with my life

@Agasielisha

We all play

@Ridwanullahi

I like how committed she is to her team.

@Erykakpan

What a damsel

@Ifconsults

They're looking great

@Hernandez80192

See as she fine like two people

Tacha ends relationship speculation

Legit.ng recently reported that the media personality ended the relationship speculations about her with a picture and video of herself with her man on her social media handle.

The visuals showed the duo in an aeroplane having a good time, sharing a romantic kiss.

This has led to several reactions from the celebrity's fans, with many wishing her well in her relationship journey.

Source: Legit.ng